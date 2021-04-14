Daunte Wright choked a woman and threatened to shoot her if she did not hand over $820 she had stuffed in her bra, court papers obtained by DailyMail.com allege.

That is the case that led to a warrant for his arrest at the time he was shot and killed by police officer Kimberly Potter in Minnesota on Sunday, leading to days of unrest.

And online speculation that he did not know there was a warrant out for his arrest is false, DailyMail.com has learned. A letter returned to the court for having a wrong address was giving notice of a court date in August and had nothing to do with the warrant.

Self-identified Antifa members arrive in Twin Cities area as Brooklyn Center protests continue

Members of the violent far-left activist group Antifa identified themselves to a Fox News reporter who was on scene in Brooklyn Center, Minn., ahead of another night of unrest following the police-involved shooting of a motorist on Sunday.

Correspondent Mike Tobin joined “The Ingraham Angle” to give the latest from the scene where throngs of protesters and law enforcement faced off following the reportedly accidental shooting death of Daunte Wright, 20, by now-resigned Officer Kimberly Potter.

A large street fire erupted in Brooklyn Center, Minn. in another night of unrest as BLM-Antifa rioters attacked the police station & fought law enforcement again. #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/Y5bfbopvf6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 14, 2021

Minnesota: War-like scenes outside the Brooklyn Park Police Department as law enforcement shoot impact munitions at violent BLM-antifa rioters from tanks. #antifa #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/p0WNhNxhJy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 14, 2021

“Get the white people to the front!” #BLM protesters demand that whites be used as human shields as they gather outside the Brooklyn Center police station. They’ve been trying to break down the fence & are throwing projectiles. #antifa pic.twitter.com/2gW7bGK6lq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 14, 2021