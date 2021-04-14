Daunte Wright choked a woman and threatened to shoot her if she did not hand over $820 she had stuffed in her bra, court papers obtained by DailyMail.com allege.
That is the case that led to a warrant for his arrest at the time he was shot and killed by police officer Kimberly Potter in Minnesota on Sunday, leading to days of unrest.
And online speculation that he did not know there was a warrant out for his arrest is false, DailyMail.com has learned. A letter returned to the court for having a wrong address was giving notice of a court date in August and had nothing to do with the warrant.
– Read more at the Daily Mail.
Self-identified Antifa members arrive in Twin Cities area as Brooklyn Center protests continue
Members of the violent far-left activist group Antifa identified themselves to a Fox News reporter who was on scene in Brooklyn Center, Minn., ahead of another night of unrest following the police-involved shooting of a motorist on Sunday.
Correspondent Mike Tobin joined “The Ingraham Angle” to give the latest from the scene where throngs of protesters and law enforcement faced off following the reportedly accidental shooting death of Daunte Wright, 20, by now-resigned Officer Kimberly Potter.
– Read more at Fox News
A large street fire erupted in Brooklyn Center, Minn. in another night of unrest as BLM-Antifa rioters attacked the police station & fought law enforcement again. #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/Y5bfbopvf6
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 14, 2021
Minnesota: War-like scenes outside the Brooklyn Park Police Department as law enforcement shoot impact munitions at violent BLM-antifa rioters from tanks. #antifa #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/p0WNhNxhJy
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 14, 2021
“Get the white people to the front!” #BLM protesters demand that whites be used as human shields as they gather outside the Brooklyn Center police station. They’ve been trying to break down the fence & are throwing projectiles. #antifa pic.twitter.com/2gW7bGK6lq
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 14, 2021
And you thought it was too early to start Christmas shopping. For these communist rioters, it is never too early.
Where are the real real bullets. What happen to the polo stick baton’s with guys on horse? It is time to give back to these rioters a taste of medicine that will make them think twice. Force will be met with force.
Heck, get 200 horsemen with old school LANCES and charge!!
Choking a woman and threatening to shoot her for $800 and he’s barely out of his teens?
This guy was never going to make it past 25.
The police have to start getting tough on peaceful protests that turn violent. The courts have got to start getting tough on this violent protestors.
This is what happens when voters keep electing spineless politicians with no leadership skills. Looking back on the incidents since last summer up to now, one conclusion becomes clear. None of them were spur-of-the-moment incidents but operations that were well planned long in advance.
The rioters and demonstrators we have seen were mostly useful idiots. They are expendable and can be replaced. Those who plan, organize, agitate and finance these operations are the ones who need to be stopped.
Once the riots get started, the rioters are there for one purpose. Terrorize, disrupt and destroy. It has to be put across to them that such actions will not be tolerated. Mr Nice Guy isn’t going to cut it. They understand only one language. “Action.” They respect only one word. “Force.” They need to be stopped and the only way is to find and prosecute the people who finance, plan, organize and carry out the rioting. Unless they are stopped our country will continue to be plagued with riots.
The protests and riots are right out of the play books of Cloward, Pivin and Saul Alinski. They are one of the many things Khrushchev was talking about when he said that we would be defeated from within. Joseph McCarthy may have been an SOB but, if he was still alive, he would be saying “I TOLD YOU SO!”
Anitfa Daunte Wright Warrant; Antifa Joins 3rd Night Of Rioting In Brooklyn Center
Apr 14, 2021 | News
No one could believe, be so native that they can still doubt that every ” Peaceful Protest, Includes Antifa and the so called, ” PEACEFUL PROTESTORS,” Know this before the so called ” Peaceful Protesters Riot.