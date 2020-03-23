Television star Daniel Dae Kim said he feels “practically back to normal” after taking a combination of drugs that include hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug President Trump has touted, calling it his “secret weapon.”

Mr. Kim, who starred in the network shows “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O,” said in a Saturday post on Instagram that he has almost no symptoms after taking Tamiflu; the antibiotic azithromycin, or Z-Pak; an inhaler, and hydroxychloroquine.

“I’m happy to report that my progress has continued and I feel practically back to normal,” said Mr. Kim in a video from his home in Hawaii, where he has self-isolated. “I am lucky enough to be in the 80% of diagnosed cases that have not required hospitalization. That’s an important statistic.”

He said he was diagnosed on March 18 with COVID-19 after experiencing a scratchy throat, tightness in his chest, body aches, and a fever shortly after returning to Hawaii from New York City. He took the test at a drive-thru facility in Honolulu.

Four days after his diagnosis, he said he has “no symptoms other than a little residual congestion, which should clear up very soon.”

“And here’s what I consider to be the secret weapon: hydroxychloroquine,” Mr. Kim said. “This is a common anti-malarial drug that has been used with great success in Korea in their fight against the coronavirus, and yes, this is the drug that the president mentioned the other day.”

For an update on my experience with COVID 19, including the medicines that helped me recover head to my Instagram. Hope it’s helpful. Thank you again for the kind words of support. Please be safe and healthy, everyone. Love and prayers to those who are sick.🙏#coronavirus

— Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) March 22, 2020

For an update on my experience with COVID 19, including the medicines that helped me recover head to my Instagram. Hope it’s helpful. Thank you again for the kind words of support. Please be safe and healthy, everyone. Love and prayers to those who are sick.🙏🏼#coronavirus — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) March 22, 2020

He noted that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has cautioned that reports of the drug’s effectiveness against the novel coronavirus are so far only anecdotal, “and that is correct.”

“It means it wasn’t studied and it’s only based on personal accounts,” Mr. Kim said. “Well, add my name to those personal accounts because I am feeling better.”

Mr. Trump has come under fire for promoting hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 before U.S. researchers can complete clinical trials, saying at a Friday briefing on the coronavirus response, “I feel good about it.”

“We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately,” he added.

On Saturday, Mr. Trump tweeted, “HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains – Thank You!”

The Vox website scolded the president in a Saturday headline, “Trump keeps promoting an unproven coronavirus treatment—despite his experts’ advice.”

Mr. Kim is currently starring in ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” on which he also serves as executive producer.

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.