(The Center Square) – Thousands of people marched in Washington, D.C., on Saturday as part of the second “No Kings” Day, protesting President Donald Trump.

Organizers of the event anticipated thousands of events to be held across the country, with millions of demonstrators protesting what they perceive as authoritarian policies by the Trump administration.

The organizers encouraged participants to wear yellow to represent unity; however, some marchers went as far as wearing inflatable costumes that have become emblematic outside ICE facilities, particularly in Portland, where there has been a crackdown on Antifa violence.

The protesters in D.C. remained peaceful as they gathered in the National Mall and marched up Constitution Avenue toward the White House.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., addressed the rally-goers, criticizing the billionaire class, singling out Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg – all three were present at Trump’s inauguration in January.

“The very same billionaires who funded [Trump’s] campaign, who bestowed gifts upon him, and who have seen huge increases in their wealth and power since Trump took office,” Sanders told the crowd.

The president and his administration appear to be brushing off the protests. Trump departed the White House on Friday afternoon for his home in Florida, while Vice President JD Vance is participating in a celebratory event marking the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego, on Saturday.

The first ‘No Kings’ Day protests were held on June 14, which coincided with the Army’s 250th birthday and the president’s 79th birthday. A military parade was held in D.C.

The president has rebuffed the claims from his critics, saying that he is not a king.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has been more critical of the events, describing them as a “hate America rally,” warning that it would draw groups like Antifa.

In preparation, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin activated the National Guard to stand by in response in case the protests take a violent turn.

“With planned protests across the country this weekend, including in Virginia, I wasn’t to be clear that Virginians have a fundamental right to free speech and peaceful assembly, but that right does not include the destruction of property, looting, vandalism, disruption of traffic, or violence of any kind—for which there will be zero tolerance,” the governor wrote on social media. “We are coordinating closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement and I have authorized members of the National Guard to be placed in ‘state active duty’ status to ensure the Guard will be ready to respond alongside our substantially increased police presence to help keep Virginians safe.”

The district has had an increased law enforcement presence, in addition to the National Guard, since Trump declared a crime emergency in D.C. in August.

Parts of D.C. are already seeing increased security measures around the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund as Saturday marks the last day of their annual meetings.