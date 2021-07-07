New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on Tuesday declaring gun violence in the state a Disaster Emergency.
Cuomo announced the order amid a surge in gun violence dating back to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and said the state would fund programs to combat gun violence as well as create government programs to track statistics surrounding shootings and gun trafficking.
“Just like we did with COVID, New York is going to lead the nation once again with a comprehensive approach to combating and preventing gun violence and our first step is acknowledging the problem with a first-in-the-nation disaster emergency on gun violence,” Cuomo said.
Under the declaration, the state will invest $138.7 million in intervention programs that engage at-risk youth in summer job opportunities and community activity programs and hospital-based programs that provide outreach to shooting victims.
A new State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit will focus on stopping illegal guns from entering New York through states with less restrictive gun safety laws.
Cuomo’s order also requires the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services to compile weekly incident-level data on gun violence and share it with the state, the data will then be used by the new Office of Gun Violence Prevention to track emerging gun violence hotspots.
Further, the order creates a partnership with the John Jay College of Criminal Justice aimed at strengthening police and community relations.
“It is a matter of saving lives and New York’s future depends on it,” Cuomo said at a news conference announcing the order. “People are not coming back to this city, they’re not coming back to any city, until they know they are safe.”
Now, I feel better. NOT!!!
Yep, Governor, “gun violence in the state a Disaster Emergency”. Governor, you and de Blasio put no criminals in jail, they run wild in the streets, the police are not allowed to do their jobs, so you will save everyone in New York from gun violence, just like you saved the people in the nursing homes.
If that nitwit plans on handling “gun violence” the way he handled Covid,
NY is doomed.
Thankfully, I don’t live in NY. If I did, I’d be packing my bags now.
Asking Cuomo to design a peace plan for stopping the gun violence in our democrat run inner cities is like assigning Colonel Custer to devise a plan for peace in the Black hills in 1876. It won’t end well for the current indigenous racially divided tribes of our black American inner-city communities who may see some initial victories and social palliatives of immediate political gratifications, but in the end only death, disease, and more loss of life will follow. First remove Cuomo Custer who like George Armstrong also just seeks to intervene only for his own political advancement to save a failing career, using strong arm tactics on the law abiding, then make a deal with the real people capable of removing the guns, prosecuting the criminals, and insuring a lasting peace among the waring tribes of our Democrat divided America’s inner cities.
Just like ‘we did with Covid?” Now that is a scary thought. Every innocent person in the city may be dead if they do as well as they did with Covid.
Democrats are the most tone deaf people on the planet.
Since Cuomo is the lead asshat in NY and killed thousands of seniors, this makes perfect sense. Why is this man not locked up for the next 100 years? What happened to all the women he accosted? Where are the people that lost loved ones to this asshat’s moronic decisions?
“Just like we did with COVID, New York is going to lead the nation…”
Yikes!!
Hide the elderly !!
Typical democrap solution. Throw 138.7 million dollars at “social programs” designed to fix nothing. Sadly, the people of new dork, (not a typo) are stupid enough to believe him.
New York is already leading the country in gun violence the way it did with the Chicom virus. Only Chicago and Detroit outdo Gotham in criminal murder and mayhem, just as no other state created virus death camps to rival the Third Reich by pitchforking the sick in among the elderly. By the time this crude and priapic mass murderer is done, the death rate from street crime, most likely intended to cull the white population, will be as high as the death rate from intentional culling of seniors by the virus in preparation for Medicare for All.
That is why you never socialize your medicine and put government in charge of your health, because when the “Sooner or later you run out of other people’s money” thing occurs, the demon Democrats use the path of least resistence to cut costs in order to save their jobs. In this instance removing nursing home costs of human lives was Cuomo’s path of least resistence to cut costs and keep the fraud of socialized medicine alive to live another day. Enter the Obamacare Death panels we were warned of. This is just the Cuomo created version and he became a panel of one.
“Just like we did with COVID, New York is going to lead the nation once again”
Like putting infected COVID-19 people in nursing homes filled with the elderly who were most deadly effected if they were exposed to mCOVID-19.
To Democrats, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant,
if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them.
Democrats will just make up their own Truth, Facts, Reality or History To fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
Why would any sane or rational person believe or support the dishonorable, dishonest, unethical, immoral and traitorous Democrat Party?? 👿
Just make up their own truths ?? You mean Critical race Theory or mostly peaceful protest?
The ‘Gun violence emergency’ is a natural consequence of the legalization of abortion. All adults know that when a woman becomes pregnant another person is growing inside her womb. They also know that MURDER is illegal but ‘abortion’ is legal but also meets all the definition of MURDER [since it ends the existence of an already conceived person]. This causes cognitive dissidence [brain confusion] and some people when they are stressed draw the incorrect conclusion they are allowed to kill whomever stress them out [kids, co-workers, bosses, those with different values/ancestors than them, etc]
Yes. Abortion has murdered far more innocent people than the Nazis did. This and slavery are among Democrats “greatest contributions to civilization and morality.”
NY to lead nation ‘just like we did with Covid’
Lead the nation in what ???
Murdering the elderly in nursing homes ?
Oh GREAT…
Does that mean Cuomo will be sending GUNS to Nursing Homes?
If I have a valid CCW permit from NC and bring my guns to NYC for my vacation, Cuomo cannot do anything! I have the absolute Right under the 2nd Amendment to take my guns anywhere in the USA! What a piece of crap!
Please check reciprocity of NY to NC permits. NY is famous for putting out of towners with guns in jail, then assigning expensive lawyers to get you out. Even people changing planes in NY enroute from some place to another but with legally checked guns in baggage. Verifying reciprocity is important any time you travel with a gun. If you are in a state with so-called constitutional carry and no available license to carry, you can be SOL in many states with carry laws. IOW, know the laws where you are and where you’re going. Politicians in places like NY and CA love to put honest citizens in jail (while they let violent criminals out for their own health.)
I thought ccw was almost impossible to get in NYC?
He just gave himself emergency powers again. Let’s see- he’s going to lock down the entire state again. only allowing rioters, looters a free pass. Close all the bars, restaurants, businesses. Keep kids out of school again. Wasn’t that one of the “victims” a kid out at 2:30 in the morning was shot dead by police? Guess he wants to write another book.
NEW YORKERS meed to CALL the EMERGENCY because of a PISS POOR MANAGEMENT , The governor and the mayor of NYC, cuomo is just trying distance him self from his P.P.M. give him a NO VOTE next election and big bird too, VOTE them BOTH O.U.T.
I have never seen a Violent Gun in my 84 years of existence and I have served in the Military! One would think that if such a thing existed it would certainly appear in the Armed Forces! Maybe if those Politicians that continue to blame “Guns” that cannot be “Violent” on their own would address the Real Problems that Exist like Releasing Convicted Felons from jail because they might catch a cold in those crowded spaces, Defunding Police Operations( That’s a real Great Idea for stopping Crime and Violence) Not prosecuting or even trying Criminals that have been arrested, Just releasing them to commit “More Crimes” How about Enforcing the “LAW”, that might work!
Lead the nation on gun violence like he did with covid? Does that mean he’s going to order people to be rounded up together and he’ll just shoot them himself???
“Just like we did with COVID, New York is going to lead the nation once again with a comprehensive approach to combating and preventing gun violence and our first step is acknowledging the problem with a first-in-the-nation disaster emergency on gun violence,” Cuomo says”
Just like you lead the nation with COVID. How many innocent people do you intend to kill this time around as you go after guns? You and your brother “Fredo” are giving Italian Americans a bad name.
What a crock! What’s this fool going to do, have his police stop every car, bus, train, and plane coming into New York and search it? Seems like the liberals get more stupid every day.
Not only that, but will probably create a “Berlin” type wall with checkpoints manned with “inspectors” in full military gear with fully automatic weapons, letting all who dare to come to New York know they will be subjected to being searched thoroughly. Yeah, that will do the trick.
Right. And everyone started leaving the city- we remember.
NY leading you into slavery, this is the next step. Cuomo is once again showing just how stupid he is. If the people want the crap to stop, do exactly the opposite of what Cuomo does.
Wow! A self-serving governor, who is responsible for nursing home deaths… has poor leadership skills, is under investigation for sexual misconduct and is part of the LEFT who has been systematically defunding police forces… impeding their law enforcement abilities—and now, he’s going to blame the guns for the violence? But not Antifa or BLM?
from the great movie ferris buellers day off.
pardon me sir but, you’re an @@@****!!
From the brilliant(?) philosopher, Forrest Gump, “Stupid is as stupid does. That’s want my momma always says.”
If you haven’t read 1984…now is the time
Ha, Ha!
Just like he led on COVID!
So he’s going to kill GrandMa and GrandPa?
And nothing about criminals, Bu** Breath! You do know taking guns out of the hands of regular citizens doesn’t make anybody safer EXCEPT the criminals don’t you or are you that dense? I was happy when Sandra left. I always wondered what in Blue Blazes she ever saw in you.
Yes, he knows taking guns away from law abiding citizens makes them more vulnerable to crime. That’s exactly the intent. It also makes you more vulnerable to government overreach, which is the real long term plan of the left. It is difficult and dangerous to attempt enslavement of an armed populace. That’s why every evil dictator in modern history has disarmed its citizens.
Punishing good people who own guns makes as little sense as blaming sober drivers for DWI cases.