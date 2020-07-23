Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein was at the forefront of Major League Baseball’s involvement in acknowledging groups that support the Black Lives Matter movement.
And his players plan to make a collective statement Friday night before the season opener against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.
“We’ve had multiple meetings on the racial injustice topic, and we’ve got a plan in place for opening day that these guys are unified with,” manager David Ross said Wednesday before the Cubs’ exhibition game against the Minnesota Twins.
Before the first organized summer-camp workout July 3, the Cubs held a team meeting in which outfielder Jason Heyward invited teammates to ask questions about the BLM movement and his involvement.
“We’re here for equality,” Heyward said the next day. “We’re not here saying we’re perfect. Everyone has their struggles and differences.
“We’re here to speak up.”
Howard Bryant of ESPN reported that teams will have the option of wearing patches to promote social justice.
Manager Gabe Kapler and several of his San Francisco Giants players took a knee Monday before their exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics, and Los Angeles Angels pitcher Keynan Middleton took a knee and raised his fist before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Four Cincinnati Reds players, including Joey Votto, took a knee before Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.
After Epstein spoke out in early June following a peaceful demonstration he attended, the Cubs formed a diversity committee.
“There have been some great discussions and great conversations learning a lot about things that we don’t see or what other people may be going through,” Ross said. “It’s been really powerful, I think for this group, to have those discussions and brought us close together.
“It’s been very rewarding on my end. We’ve got great leadership here between players and our front-office group and our coaching staff — we’ve got some really good leadership in that area.”
Opening day starter Kyle Hendricks said the exact plan hasn’t been finalized.
“The main point is that we’re all together in this,” Hendricks said. “We’re a family here. We’re going to be unified and moving, moving forward together.
“I just want to support my guys, especially J-Hey, (Jeremy) Jeffress, all these guys. We just want to support them as much as we can.”
___
(c)2020 the Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
We’re all agreed that none of us are going to support or watch baseball ever again right?
Thought so. Good.
Not just baseball, I quit watching the NFL & NBA years ago. I also got rid of cable, no netflix, no propaganda. Done with all sports. These millionaire, spoiled, self entitled brats they call athletes want to be politicians, they should run for office. Then they can spew all there marxists belief on the public they want and do it without getting a paycheck being paid by us.
It is good and fitting that the Cubs open against the Brewers because this is indeed a strange brew of political pandering to turn a sport into a political movement that offends half the nation and empowers the other half to divide us by race without reason. Is there no place left of sanctuary in the entertainment world where people can retreat from the exhaustion from mental mind assault of the political battling of wills and just grab a brew and relax with a hot dog or bag of popcorn? True social justice is when people are allowed to live and deal their own lives in quiet desperation without having to deal with the imagined social problems of others. We buy tickets to acquire that very peaceful retreat and peaceful state of mind. Nobody will pay to get mentally assaulted by being made a captive audience of the socially disturbed Athletes who compete in an industry that has offered them to excel well beyond the rest of the real world, and created more minority millionaires than any other industry in America. How about a show of gratitude instead of acting like a mob of social ingrates? You are athletes playing a child’s game for which you are well rewarded, not social scientists who have any of the real answers.
Social scientists are a BIG part of the problem. They are the ones going through data to answer the “social injustice” questions.
Can you say “biased”?
I used to work at a large university, the college of social science, as the resident statistician. NO conservatives at all (except for me).
Let’s get real engineers and scientists involved.
Cubs SJW.. they can’t play baseball so they might as well suck up.
Why don’t they instead take a stand against the black on black murder rate in their own city????? Oh wait, they can’t since their mayor couldn’t care less about that issue…..
What they are banking on is the crowd reaction! There will be none because the fans have been banned from being in the stands. I doubt any team would really have tried this on an opening day with a ballpark packed with rabid fans not there to listen politically correct social messages. What would be juicy is those players not wishing to be part of this staged hypocrisy to do something to show displeasure with the tactics of BLM!
Go ahead take a knee….. pray that you have any fans that will pay to attend games and buy team paraphernalia in order for you to live in your “suppressed” mansions with your millions.
Do they want to be a ball club or just another pack of far left rioters? Why would anyone want to go to a ball game and put up with that?
the Left ruins everything it touches. Now it’s gotten around to pro sports, ALL of them. Pro athletes are gutless, kneeling instead of correcting the lying anti-American narrative of black victimhood. Since blacks at 13% of the population are committing half of homicides and the bulk of other crimes, they should be embarrassed instead of making further demands costing more tens of trillions in debt that have been ineffective. They should clean up their own broken family situations and demand better schools from Dems and their teacher union cronies. That would be a start toward self-sufficiency instead of riding whitey like their personal hobby horse.
I will longer be rooting,cheering for the Chicago, Cubbies as far as I’m concern they could take unity blm BS and shove it . we will longer watch or go to the games!! to me the cubs are dead. I hope they don’t win a pennant for a hundred more years..
Hey yeah all you Chicago Cub fans, we have a special BLM ceremony before the game Friday night for all you folks who get here without getting shot.