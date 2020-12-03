Curtis Houck of Media Research Center says the media watchdog surveyed Biden supporters to gauge their news knowledge on three Biden scandals and five Trump campaign successes.
“Eighty-two percent of voters in these states – Biden voters in particular – were unaware of at least one of these stories,” he tells One News Now.
MRC used The Polling Company to interview 1,750 Biden voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, CNS News reported.
Among the examples, Biden voters said they were unaware of the Hunter Biden scandals involving Ukraine and China, Tara Reade’s rape allegations, and Kamala Harris’ famously liberal voting record.
The same voters said they were unaware of the booming Trump economy, which bounced back during the pandemic, and had no idea about the historic Middle East peace deals or the speedily-produced coronavirus vaccine.
“Seventeen percent of voters said that if they were told of either Trump successes or Biden/Harris scandals,” Houck tells One News Now, “they would have changed their vote.”
Had that have happened, Houck suggests we might not be in the middle of lawsuits and recounts right now. That is because MRC examined the poll findings and looked at battleground state results.
“In every case, with the exception of Nevada,” he advises, “it would have netted the president more than enough votes to put him almost 200,000 votes up.”
In other words, Houck adds, the national media that is currently reporting about Joe Biden’s dogs Major and Champ, and now a new cat, stole the election from American voters. That crime is just as bad, he insists, as dead voters casting ballots and doctored election software.
It now appears that THE MEDIA, not THE PEOPLE won the 2020 election and will become our new rulers through their Biden Democrat media pleasing manipulated straw man if allowed to get away with it. They did it without even getting a vote. The big complaint by Democrats to remove Trump was that his accused collusion with the Russians would place the President of the United States in a posture to be easily blackmailed by the Russians. So, who do Democrats put up for President, but a mind aged septuagenarian who with his drug mind clouded son are guilty of laundering millions for the Chinese and Ukrainians in jeopardy of being controlled by the very corrupt countries Biden jumped into bed with. You can bet your shorts that China, not to mention Russia, was behind the stealing of the 2020 election to elevate a puppet whose strings will get pulled to the dancing Pinocchio cricket tune of “Give a little Whistle” and Joe will come running, but never let his conscience be his guide in an American nation where now not the Constitution, but hate of non-establishment successful men and women now rules supreme.
What We The People should demand is a REDO Vote, NOW. and then put the others in the proper place.
Alright, tell me something I don’t already know.
The question is, what is to be done about this ???
Is this not election tampering ? Does the media have a legal responsibility to report the unbiased truth ? Should there be ?
And if so, what should the penalty be for biased reporting ? For lying ? These questions need to be answered.
But in a country where the head of the JD refuses to acknowledge obvious voter fraud and election criminality getting the Liberal Media to tell the truth is probably very unlikely.