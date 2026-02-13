(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has filed a bill to ban Sharia law in the U.S., another act in a Texas-led effort addressing Islamic ideology.

Cornyn introduced the Defeat Sharia Law in America Act with cosponsor Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-AL, a member of the Sharia Free America Caucus led by Texas U.S. Reps. Chip Roy and Keith Self. The caucus was launched in December “to counter the alarming rise of Sharia Law in the United States. Sharia is a dominating force that is not compatible with the U.S. Constitution,” they said. Since then, 33 members of Congress from 18 states have joined, The Center Square reported.

“Sharia Law is the antithesis of the rights, beliefs, and values that make Texas and America great, and we must root out and eradicate this existential threat to our way of life,” Cornyn said. He introduced the bill “to ensure anti-American jihadists and those who dare to try and implement Sharia Law’s hateful ideology in our freedom-loving, God-fearing communities are stopped and held accountable for their radical discrimination and flagrant violation of our Constitution.”

The bill amends the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to “improve prohibitions on discrimination by public accommodations” to ensure they apply to any entities attempting to implement Sharia Law. It adds that discrimination includes, “An establishment that provides goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages or accommodations by implementing Sharia Law.” Those that do “shall be considered discriminating or segregating on the ground of religion under this section.”

Members of the caucus argue Sharia Law is not a religion but a political ideology that is counter to the U.S. Constitution. Cornyn’s cosponsor, Tuberville, said as much.

“Sharia Law is not a religion; it is a death cult and has no place in this country,” Tuberville said in a statement. “People are afraid to call out Sharia Law for what it is: an ideology that calls for the killing of freedom-loving Americans. We have to take action against this poisonous ideology and protect Americans from the growing threat of Radical Islam.”

The bill is the latest action Cornyn has taken to address Islamic ideology. He cosponsored the No Sharia Act filed last fall to prohibit courts from enforcing judgments, decrees, or contracts relying on foreign laws that violate the Constitution. The bill has five cosponsors from Texas, including U.S. Reps. Roy and Self.

Nearly a year ago, Cornyn called on the Department of Justice to investigate the East Plano Islamic Center’s planned Islamic community, EPIC Ranches City, in Josephine, Texas, for potential discrimination. Cornyn also introduced legislation to allow the Treasury Department to terminate the tax-exempt status of groups that provide material support to terrorism, which he argues includes the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“CAIR is a radical group of terrorist sympathizers with a long history of undermining American values and trying to unconstitutionally impose Sharia Law on Texas,” Cornyn said. Cornyn supports Gov. Greg Abbott designating CAIR as a foreign terror organization in Texas and has called on President Donald Trump to designate CAIR as an FTO at the federal level.

CAIR has sued Abbott, arguing his actions are discriminatory and unconstitutional and denies the terrorism allegations. Abbott has also called on the Treasury Department to strip CAIR of its nonprofit status.

The action comes after Abbott and state lawmakers have taken multiple actions against Islamic groups and ideology, The Center Square reported. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has listed banning Sharia law as a top legislative priorities for the next legislative session. A Texas House Republican has called for hearings on the issue; Abbott and the state comptroller are fighting with public schools over Islamic-related issues.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has also filed a bill multiple times over the past 10 years to amend the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1987 to ban all Muslim Brotherhood members from the U.S., The Center Square reported. Last November, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as an FTO, which has since been implemented to include multiple branches.

Banning Sharia law is at the top of 10 nonbinding propositions listed on the Republican primary ballot, The Center Square reported.