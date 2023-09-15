Cookie Jar GOPUSA Staff | Sep 15, 2023 | Cartoons | 4 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 20 votes. Please wait... Share:
To this self-righteous, woke Democrat Party and their minion supporters, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
COMMENTI believe we are running out of TIME.
I HOPE Time has not ran out, but fear it has.
To the Left, truth is not a value, just an inconvenience that has to be manipulated to suit their needs at the time.
John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.
John 14:6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
Are you a truth teller or a liar? The answer may well tell you whose side you’re on.