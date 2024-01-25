(The Center Square) – A new poll shows that Democrats and Republicans are concerned more about inflation than other potential crises, but voters from the two parties don’t see eye to eye on other concerns, including the potential of a terrorist attack on U.S. soil or potential chaos after the 2024 election.

The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll conducted in conjunction with Noble Predictive Insights found that Republicans (45%) were more concerned about inflation than Democrats (32%). Concerns that inflation could continue and further drive up prices were highest for voters with children under 18 (47%) and those 45 to 54 years old (47%).

Inflation is felt across the political spectrum, said David Byler, chief of research at Noble Predictive Insights, which conducted the poll for The Center Square.

“Everyone feels inflation, and they feel it often – that’s what makes it so politically painful. Not all economic problems are so universal,” he told The Center Square. “When a wave of unemployment hits, for example, some industries take more damage and others fare better. But inflation hits anyone who buys anything – and it nags at you every time you go to the grocery store, get gas or order something on Amazon. Inflation isn’t like immigration or climate change – problems that one side of the aisle wants to tackle and the other side tries to ignore. It’s felt universally.”

For Democrats, the next biggest worry after inflation was continued restriction of abortion rights (30%). For Republicans, it is a worsening situation at the U.S.-Mexico border (40%). By contrast, a worsening situation at the border is a top concern for 13% of Democrats, according to the poll, which surveyed about 2,500 voters.

Democrats are far more concerned about chaos after the 2024 election (29%) than Republicans (15%). And Republicans are more concerned about a terrorist attack on American soil (33%) than Democrats (20%).

Republicans also are more concerned about a sudden economic crash (30%) compared to Democrats (21%)

A survey on American fears, done each year by Chapman University, found that government corruption (60.1% were very afraid or afraid) was America’s biggest fear in 2023. That was followed by economic/financial collapse (54.7%).

The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll was conducted in conjunction with Noble Predictive Insights and surveyed 2,573 Americans from Jan. 2-4, including about an even number of Republicans and Democrats as well as 266 “true independents,” which are independents who indicated they do not lean toward either party. The poll has a margin of error of about 2%.