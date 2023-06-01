The House of Representatives on Wednesday evening passed the McCarthy-Biden debt ceiling bill in a 314 to 117 vote.

The bill will advance to the Senate ahead of the June 5 deadline.

BREAKING: House just passed the uniparty bill. pic.twitter.com/lV6NzULkc7 — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) June 1, 2023

149 Republicans voted “Yes” while 71 Republicans stood with “We the People” and voted “No.”

Reps. Banks (Indiana) and Boebert (Colorado) did not vote on the debt ceiling bill.

Read more here –> The Gateway Pundit