The House of Representatives on Wednesday evening passed the McCarthy-Biden debt ceiling bill in a 314 to 117 vote.
The bill will advance to the Senate ahead of the June 5 deadline.
BREAKING: House just passed the uniparty bill. pic.twitter.com/lV6NzULkc7
— The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) June 1, 2023
149 Republicans voted “Yes” while 71 Republicans stood with “We the People” and voted “No.”
Reps. Banks (Indiana) and Boebert (Colorado) did not vote on the debt ceiling bill.
One needs to understand that this treasonous Democrat Party’s intension is to destroy our honorable country of equal rights and turn it into a
Socialist Democrat Party Dictatorship, You will no longer be free, you will be a servant, slave or ward to this Socialist Democrat Party Dictatorship.
You will be told where to live, where to work, what to drive and what you can say.
WE already ARE being told what to buy, what to shoot up, what work to get, and what to say..
Once again the Spineless GOP is outwitted by an old confused man with a sippy cup.
Actually I don’t think the old confused man has much of anything to do with outwitting anyone. His deep state cabal is making all the decisions for him (other than maybe deciding what flavor of ice cream he is ordering). It is absolutely imperative we get an administration in place that will properly deal with the bureaucrats that are currently running the country.
EVEN if we somehow win 2024 the white house, AND a solid majority in BOTH the senate and house of reps, i can’t see HOW WE can gut the bureaucracy, UNLESS WE FIRE EVERY BLOODY Federal worker?!