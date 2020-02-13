DENVER — Colorado Democrats defeated Tuesday a bill to require doctors to treat infants born alive after a botched abortion over the objections of Republicans who said the legislation was needed to prevent infanticide.
The Born Alive Child Physician Relationship Act was defeated on a 6-3 party-line vote after being assigned to the House State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee, known in the state legislature as the “kill committee.”
“We must look at ourselves and decide what kind of a society we are,” said Republican state Rep. Shane Sandridge, the bill’s sponsor, in a statement. “This is not an abortion bill, this is a murder bill.”
A second pro-life bill, H.B. 1098, which would have barred abortions after 22 weeks, was also sunk on a 6-3 vote by Democrats, who control both houses of the state legislature.
“Both of these bills had support from Coloradans across all political spectrums and neither received a fair hearing in the ‘Kill’ Committee,” said Colorado House Republicans. “We will always stand in defense of life. It is our duty to defend those who can’t defend themselves.”
Lizzy Hinkley, ACLU of Colorado reproductive rights policy counsel, blasted bills like H.B. 1068 as “political props to further stigmatize abortion.”
“Fact check: Bills like #HB1068 (the so-called born alive bill) aren’t necessary. If such a thing was happening in CO – and it isn’t – our criminal laws have it covered. This is another attempt to demean & demonize abortion providers,” she tweeted.
Under the bill, failing to provide “appropriate medical treatment” to infants born alive would be a Class 3 felony subject to a $100,000 fine and up to 12 years in jail. Only doctors would be held liable, not pregnant women.
“If such a thing was happening in CO – and it isn’t – our criminal laws have it covered. This is another attempt to demean & demonize abortion providers,” tweeted Ms. Hinkley.
The House State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee, A.K.A. the “Kill” Committee, just voted down bills that would have ended Late-term Abortions (HB20-1098) and Born-Alive Abortions (HB20-1068). Thanks @RepDaveWilliams and Rep. Sandridge for bringing these bills. #coleg pic.twitter.com/yLQtBoHjCL— CO House Republicans (@COHouseGOP) February 12, 2020
With their so called “born alive” bill and ban on abortions later in pregnancy, Republicans are ignoring science, medical consensus, and a woman’s right to the full range of reproductive care — INCLUDING ABORTION.#CoLeg #CoPolitics— COHouseDems (@COHouseDem) February 11, 2020
🚨Fact check: Bills like #HB1068 (the so-called born alive bill) aren’t necessary. If such a thing was happening in CO – and it isn’t – our criminal laws have it covered. This is another attempt to demean & demonize abortion providers. #coleg #BansOffColorado @ACLUofColorado pic.twitter.com/uNiAv4GOme— Lizzy Hinkley (@lizzy_hinkley) February 11, 2020
Disagreeing was Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University, who noted that the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List has documented 270 born-alive infants after abortions. The Centers for Disease Control reported at least 143 born-alive infants from 2003-14.
“I’ve had people comment on this who are pro-choice, that this should be a no-brainer,” said Mr. Hunt. “The child is outside the womb. If you listen to pro-choice advocates, they don’t believe life begins until the child has breath in its lungs. Well, here are children with breath in their lungs. These are helpless children in need of medical care, and we’re refusing to mandate that care.”
In Colorado, the Coalition for Women and Children is collecting signatures for a proposed November ballot measure that would ban abortions after 22 weeks except to save the life of the mother. Medical personnel who violate the ban would be subject to fines, but pregnant women would not be penalized.
In the Democratic state legislature, “there’s no willingness whatsoever to put any type of guardrails on abortion,” said Mr. Hunt.
“In Colorado, it’s wide open, and they won’t touch any type of commonsense infanticide bills, period,” he said. “The reason is that it could possibly in some cases limit a woman’s access to abortion.”
© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.
From the article above: “Lizzy Hinkley, ACLU of Colorado reproductive rights policy counsel, blasted bills like H.B. 1068 as “political props to further stigmatize abortion.” Hey Lizzy, maybe we should perform abortions on all of you liberals, by sucking out the hot air between your ears.
It wouldn’t harm them at all, as their brains are clearly between their legs.
Maybe we should perform a late term abortion on these people.
These are some sick people, this is a human being much more than these people. If, this what they want too bad they were born earlier and their sick mines could have been snuffed. Wonder what they would think of this if were their lives were on the line. Feel assured they would have a different answer. But for sure, when they die they will go directly to HELL and pay for their sins.
No wonder why they keep wanting to import a new voting base. They keep murdering their own.
It is curious that Democrats who show no compassion for new lives up to and including after birth become so angry when the death penalty for those found guilty of the most heinous of crimes is proffered. It is hypocritical to condemn the unindicted innocent while at the same time mitigating punishment for those proven of having committed crimes.