Four days after a mass shooting at a teen’s birthday party in downtown Dadeville left four people dead and 32 injured, the three suspects have been arrested and charged with reckless conduct in connection with the incident.

Tyrese “Ty Reik” McCullough, 17, Travis McCullough, 16, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, were taken into custody “after a complex and thorough investigation,” the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release. The younger suspects were apprehended around 8 p.m. Tuesday and charged as adults. Hill was apprehended less than 24 hours later at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Dadeville community and surrounding others have spent the last week comforting each other and supporting grieving families at prayer vigils near block on Broadnax Street where tragedy struck Saturday night. Crowds of people also gathered in downtown Opelika Monday night to show love to everyone impacted, especially the family of 19-year-old Marsiah Collins. He died in the shooting.

Details about that heartbreaking incident have been limited as law enforcement agencies dig for clues and continue to be mindful about what they share with the public at this point in the investigation. So far, here’s what we know and don’t know about the shooting:

Three suspects charged with reckless murder

All three suspects were charged with four counts of reckless murder, but they’ll face additional charges if four victims in critical condition do not survive, said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA. Two suspects share the last name, but officials declined to clarify during Wednesday morning’s press conference how all of the suspects know each other. They also declined to clarify the relationship, if any, between the suspects and victims.

What we do know is the shooting broke out around 10:34 pm Saturday a teenager’s birthday party in the 200 block of Broadax Street. Burkett said the surviving victims’ injuries range from critical to “something as simple as they needed medical treatment.”

“Special Agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information relative to the sequence of events which ultimately led to the shooting,” he said on Tuesday. “Special Agents did not recover any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene. However, they did recover numerous shell casings used in handguns. ”

Who lost their lives?

Tallapoosa Coroner Mike Knox said the victims who died in the shooting are Collins, 19, of Opelika; Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Dadeville ; Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, of Dadeville ; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville .

Collins was a 2022 graduate of Opelika High. Dowdell and Smith were both seniors at Dadeville High school.

Dowdell was an accomplished football standout signed to play in college at Jacksonville State.

Police offer digital tip service for photos and video

ALEA declined to clarify whether or not they anticipate arresting or charging any others in the case, but stated they still need the public’s help gathering information. It doesn’t matter how minor the info may seem. You can can call 1-800-392-8011or email the agency at [email protected] to submit tips.

ALEA’s Fusion Center has also partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Mobile Office to provide a digital tip line for videos and photos related to the incident. Those files may be uploaded here. Also, if you have information for the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office concerning the incident or need to provide information to the individuals or families concerning victim services, please click here.