Just weeks ahead of the end of the pandemic-era student loan pause, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley met with labor leaders Wednesday at the Boston Teachers Union to renew their call for student loan cancellation.
“I want to take a moment to acknowledge that we are closer than ever before to seeing student debt canceled, and that has everything to do with the many who have been crushed by this and continue to be burdened who have amplified and shared their stories,” Pressley said.
Former President Trump and later President Biden paused student loan payments and interest accrual from early 2020 through much of the pandemic — that pause is set to run out on Aug. 31.
As the deadline nears, there has been speculation over whether Biden will extend it or possibly issue an executive order to cancel student loan debt.
Pressley and Warren have joined activists in advocating for $50,000 of debt cancellation. Biden has stated he’s unwilling to go that far, indicating interest in the idea of $10,000.
“In a matter of days, (the student loan pause) will expire, and it will be consequential,” Pressley said. “We have seen during the pandemic that people have been able to use that money to remain safely housed, for other bills. This is an issue of consequences for people from every walk of life.”
Pressley and Warren emphasized Wednesday that analysis has shown this is “an economic issue, a racial issue, a gender issue and a generational issue.” They cited statistics, noting women carry two-thirds of all student loan debt and that Black borrowers are five times as likely to default on their college loans.
“If the president would cancel $50,000 of student loan debt, we could close the Black-white wealth gap overall for people with student loan debt by 27 points,” Warren said. “There is not another single action for the president to take by himself that would have such a profound effect on racial equity in this country.”
Both politicians acknowledged the role of the labor movement in moving the cause forward, telling advocates “there’s reason to be encouraged.”
“When we first started championing student debt cancellation … the false and mischaracterizing narrative was that canceling student debt would only benefit white graduate students who went to universities,” Pressley said. “And that is not true. This nearly $2 trillion crisis is universal.”
©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at bostonherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Ask yourself: Why should the taxpayers pay for someone’s student loan??
Should the taxpayers also pay off their houses, their cars and their credit card debts.
Did you know that this Democrat Party ruled government:
If you’re a taxpayer in New York, or anywhere in the U.S., you’re getting scammed by groups like United Way, Catholic Charities and the Central American Refugee Center. You may think they’re charities. Truth is, these groups are hauling in millions in taxpayer dollars — your money — under government contracts to facilitate illegal immigration.
It’s money laundering. Democratic politicians want to maximize illegal immigration, but they don’t want their fingerprints on it. The remedy: pay so-called charities that will do the work for them. Who’s in on this scam? President Joe Biden, and politicians across the country including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Even before crossing the border, migrants still in Mexico are being handed payment cards loaded with $800 a month to enable them to pay for necessities. The cards are distributed by the nonprofit International Organization for Migration, thanks to money provided by the State Department.
The way the left’s going, i wouldn’t be shocked to see them PUSH FOR THOSE two things next..
I am all FOR student loan cancellations,,,,,so lets cancel the whole program and get THE GOVERNMENT out of the student socialist indoctrination business, and send everyone of these pathetic entitlement people bills and wage assignments to pay off every cent they now seek to steal, and arrest all politicians as co-conspirators to defraud the American people of thier just due loans.
Sure, why not, let all the people who honestly paid their loans back, though it might have been a struggle, be burdened with someone else’s debt which was entered into as a contract knowing full well they had an obligation! This permissive society is to blame, no one is reposible for anything they do, it’s all the result of circumstances around them. That doesn’t wash when students take on responsibility, oh that’s a dirty word in academia!
TO THE LEFT, responsibility is a four letter curse word.
Keep in mind that these generations grew up expecting their participation trophies for just showing up. How come I, for one, pay a boat load of taxes to benefit the lawbreaking illegals streaming through our open southern border and self entitled slackers who either choose not to work and live off of our government? The notion of eliminating school loans is very disturbing to me. What happens to be fair? How about compensating people who dutifully paid their loans in full, folks who never had loans or didn’t even go to school? do you only include students who attended a correct school? A trade school? I could go on but I believe that my point has been made. :>(
SO true. WHEN THEY have been all raised with the belief, that they ARE ALL SPECIAL, and thus should all get ‘rewarded’, why WOULDN’T they also demand all their debts THEY WILLFULLY TOOK ON, be paid off by everyone else…
When my daughter was barely 18 and a freshman in college, she was in a very serious car accident that was not her fault. She managed to go back to school but did not finish. In the process she accumulated about 10k in student loan debt. After making her payments for about a year she received a settlement for the accident in 2018. In the process of trying to figure out how to invest the money for her I suggested she pay off the student loans. In hindsight, probably the worst advice I could have given her. Are they going to make arrangements to give back the money her and others have paid? Of course they won’t. Instead every taxpayer will be responsible for paying off the loans of mostly upper middle class borrowers who got useless degrees and now cry they can’t afford it. AOC comes to mind. Well guess what, I can’t afford it either. Nor should I be responsible for the debt they incurred.