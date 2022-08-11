The Biden administration needs to come clean about the unprecedented and politically tinged raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.
It’s irresponsible for the FBI to continue to withhold details about the daylong raid — sorry, it wasn’t just a search — even from the former president and his lawyers.
The longer it goes on without any legal reasons behind the search warrant, the more the suspicion and speculation will grow among Trump supporters and others that the FBI was doing the Democrats’ bidding and trying to keep Trump from reclaiming the presidency.
How in America do you conduct a secret raid on the house of a former president without disclosing why it was necessary?
The FBI needs to make the search warrant public immediately.
About 30 agents spent the entire day at the Florida mansion, combing through drawers, the bedroom and even Melania’s clothes, according to the New York Post. The agents went through the Trump family’s 3,000-square-foot private quarters and a locked basement storage room and cracked open Trump’s safe — which was reportedly empty, the Post reported.
The agents came away with 15 cardboard boxes filled with documents from Trump’s presidency and possibly other papers. Trump’s lawyers were forbidden from even entering the home — leading to even more questions about what they were looking for.
To Trump supporters, this was the equivalent of storm troopers picking through the former president’s papers and personal life on behalf of a totalitarian regime.
Did the FBI agents plant evidence to trap Trump? That’s a question Trump backers are going so far as to ask today.
The raid has only widened the partisan divide in this country and fueled more fears among Trump supporters that the “Deep State” is out to get the former president, while ignoring possible crimes by Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton.
Trump allies are taking advantage of the lack of information to attack the FBI and Democrats for using Nazi-style tactics, and they’re using the raid as yet another platform for Trump to run for president again in 2024.
Trump’s campaign arm is blasting out fundraising appeals in the wake of the raid, and it’s likely to raise millions of dollars from the FBI’s questionable decision.
The White House claims Biden had no advance knowledge of the raid, which seems not very believable.
Even if Biden didn’t approve of the raid, it could go down as one of the worst decisions yet for the Democratic administration — giving Trump a huge fundraising platform and positioning himself to run again.
If the raid produces evidence that Trump committed crimes, it may be worth it for Democrats. But whatever happens, they’ll now have to live with the consequences.
Surly you jest. 🙄
The corrupt, treasonous Democrat elite and the Democrat Party never take responsibility or are held accountable for their own treasonous, unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral actions and intensions. Democrats always Lie and blame someone or something else for their own actions and policies. Even if the Democrats are caught “red handed”.
This treasonous, dishonest, destructive, immoral, demonic, socialist Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Total Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
Joe Biden is a lying sack of manure if he thinks THE PEOPLE will buy the lie, that he knew nothing of the raid. This incident shows just how frightened the establishment is to openly break the law to keep their minions from getting found out and thrown out of power. To think we came so close to getting that lawbreaking party hack Garland sitting on the Supreme Court goes to show how much America is in the debt of both Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell. Had they been in charge of the Supreme court in addition to the Executive and both branches of Legislature there would be no more American Republic left to worry about. Thank those nasty white men who gave us the wisdom of government checks and balances, and thank all those black slaves who gave them the free time to pursue and embrace the very concepts that eventually freed them and us from the bondage of the same kind of human bondage these socialist mind enslavers would place upon WE THE PEOPLE of today.
Joe Biden is a lying sack of manure if he thinks THE PEOPLE will buy the lie, that he knew nothing of the raid.
Why would they tell Biden about this? I would be very surprised if he was told about the FBI raid before it happened and maybe not after it happened. The last thing they want right now is him running his mouth about how dangerous MAGA is.
Biden isn’t in charge of anything. He is a not very useful figurehead that allows the radical leftists in the administration to stay in power.
Since his 3 week covid case they have brought him out for one appearance which turned into a cough-a-rama and then packed him off on vacation. He’s locked down in hiding with Hunter and Dr. Jill.
Just to be fair, maybe the FBI should break into Hunters apartment since they know he is out of town like Trump was? Having his updated laptop and cell phone could take both he and the big guy down quick. Joe IS a lying sack of manure and has prioved it on many an occasion. But the reason this time he fled town for another vacation is proof positive he knows and knew about the raid, and cannot trust his lying mouth and swiss cheese brain not to blow the questions and slip out the truth while having a Socialist senior moment. If this President cannot remember what he ate for breakfast, if he was told, probably forgot it 15 seconds of fame later. Why demand a lying sack of manure to come clean? It ain’t possible just by definition of what is inside the sack. Had the FBI the guts to raid this active President while he was on vacation from the WHitehouse, they and THE PEOPLE would find this out and find a lot more criminal anti-American material than they bargained for.
AND even if they DID “come clean’. COULD WE EVER BELIEVE a single word about why/how?? Especially when we’ve seen PLENTY OF INSTANCES of them willfully using govt agencies, to PUNISH their opponents, jUST BECAUSE THEY COULD?!
The treachery of the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
“this was the equivalent of storm troopers picking through the former president’s papers and personal life on behalf of a totalitarian regime.
Did the FBI agents plant evidence to trap Trump?
The reign of the Socialist Democrat Party State Dictatorship is just getting started.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the policies of the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as “Enemies of the State” and “Domestic Terrorists”.
WE the People either destroy this treasonous, socialist Democrat Party or
this treasonous, socialist Democrat Party will destroy WE the PEOPLE. 🙁 🙁 🙁
An FBI lawyer has already been convicted of tampering with evidence that was the basis of getting a FISA warrant to surveil former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page. That allowed the FBI to surveil not only communications going forward but communications going back in time and also the communications of two hops of people from Carter page.
At this point, the default is the FBI is not trusted, certainly with respect to issues concerning Trump world. The FBI has to earn back the pubic’s trust. That is, the FBI is guilty until proven innocent in mine and much of the public’s eyes until they earn back that trust. At the moment, there seems to be no interest on the part of the FBI to earn back the public’s trust.
6 years ago, the FBI already didn’t have the trust of half of America. Since then, they p*ssed away the trust of the other half of America.
AND why oh why, DID THEY DEMAND THAT All the security cameras in Mar-a-lago, GET TURNED OFF??? IF it wasn’t because they didn’t wanna get caught planting evidence or other hanky panky?
Until the Spineless Republican Establishment makes a stand this will only continue. The radicals see there is no Party opposing them and have taken full advantage.
BUT since they ARE spineless, unfortunately, i highly doubt they WILL “Take a stand”…
The more the Democrats claim the the Trump administration was authoritarian, fascist-like in their, abusive of power, vindictive of political disagreers, the more their actions confirm they are the party which best fits the description! I can’t recall any major raid being executed on the home of a Democrat during the Trump administration!
Trump will have 4 years to mull that one over, and maybe when re-elected give Democrats some of their own medicine with the exception that when the Democrats get investigated people will be found to be guilty. The question will be, do they get a Get out of Jail free Card once they reach a certain level in the government that deems them untouchable. We need no such untouchables,,,,but untoucvhables those like Elliot Ness of the 1930s FBI who took down guys like Al Capone who then only owned the corrupt politiciians, unlike today when they become and ARE the corrupt politicians to now control and corrupt the FBI itself.
Unfortunately, especially with the Dems, it DOES seem that as soon as they reach a certain point, they DO become untouchable.. SO much for their constant claims “NO one is above the law”..
I do believe the people are really angered by politicians and we need to elect new people to get rid of these dishonest, thieves, all about themselves and nothing about the people, rotten to the core scumbags. There are very few good Republicans, or at least the ones who stand up to the Demons. The Republicans need to step up to the plate and actually earn their money that we the people pay them.
As far as Trump goes, he is most of the people’s choice to run this country and the Demons better watch out because we will never forget the BS they have brought to our President Trump. Even if he doesn’t run the next president will be a republican and I pray he or she does the same to their side. Yes, I have read many times that we are not like them but because the Demons know how we think it has just emboldened them to do more damage as we all can see. Time for we the people to stand up and take charge.
ANd that to me i the kicker. WILL Whom ever we DO manage to get in the white house, START GROWING a spine, and do to the dems, what they KEEP doing to we americans?? OR like always, will they ‘take the high road’>??
Welcome to the new “radical far left-wing agenda American Communist Dictatorship with all of us as their still free American Communist SLAVES and subject to massive house invasions, with no crime committed”!! This is proof that both CHEATER Joe Biden and the CHEATER Criminal Democrat Party Mob leadership are dedicated to’ totally destroy our American Democracy and all of us with it!! All of us as American voters should “dump every CHEATER Democrat Party Candidate up for election in both the 2022 and 2024 election and legally kick their ***** on the street all across our America, where they truly belong!! American voter “common sense rides again!!
All this desperation from the left wingers makes you wonder just why they are so afraid of Trump, and want to keep him from being the GOP candidate for 2024. For the last 6 years or so they have done their best, or actually worse, to bring Trump down, and all they are accomplishing is to make more and more people really distrustful of them and the democrat party.
It seems like they are trying to do away with our constitutional republic and replace it with their own version of a socialist government, with them in charge of course. They are then ones that are pushing this country closer and closer to that next big American revolution that has been talked about for a number of years now. When that happens it will destroy this country, and the United States of America will cease to exist. Our enemies must be getting a good laugh out of us being on the verge of destroying ourselves.
Maybe they will all keel over, from laughing too much? 😉
Dig deep enough and you can find whatever you want on anyone.
They don’t care what the optics look like. They have managed for the last 3 or 4 days to get inflation, crime, and Biden’s approval rating out of the news. I think the goal is two fold. One, to provoke Trump supporters to do something stupid so the Dems can paint all Republicans as violent insurrectionists. The lamestream media has already started talking about the violent rhetoric on fringe websites. Funny I don’t remember them tracking down stuff like that about BLM & Antifa. Guess it didn’t exist. Yes, that was sarcasm. Two, to goad Trump into announcing he’s running before the midterms so they can cast every Republican candidate as a Trump supporting insurrectionist. It’s all they got. They can’t run on their record because it has done nothing but hurt the country.
AND why wouldn’t they think they can keep getting away with this stuff. WHEN THEY HAVE BEEN DOING IT for 50+ years, and rarely do we ever see any of these folks, JAILED. Let alone fired..
They need to come clean on a hell of a lot—not just Mar-A-Lago.
A reminder: they are getting away with what they are allowed to get away with.