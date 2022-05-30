(EFE).- US Vice President Kamala Harris Saturday made an impassioned appeal for a ban on ‘assault weapons’ in the wake of two mass shootings, including a carnage at a Texas school that killed 19 children and two teachers earlier this week.
Harris attended the funeral of a victim of the May 14 shooting in Buffalo in a racist attack by a white supremacist at a supermarket.
“We are not sitting around, waiting to figure out what the solution looks like,” said Harris, speaking at the funeral for Ruth Whitfield, the oldest victim of the Buffalo shooting.
“We know what works on this. It includes – let us have an assault weapons ban.”
She pointed out that ‘assault weapons’ were designed to kill a lot of human beings quickly. “(It) is a weapon of war with no place in a civil society.”
The Buffalo shooter, 18, had legally bought the AR-15-style weapon that he used to kill ten people at the supermarket.
The shooting came just ten days before an 18-year-old gunman went on a rampage at an elementary school in Uvalde, shooting at children and teachers indiscriminately with his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle.
“Why should anyone be able to buy a weapon that can kill other human beings without at least knowing, ‘Hey, has that person committed a violent crime before? Are they a threat against themselves or others? That is just reasonable,” Harris said, urging stricter gun control laws.
A few hours earlier, President Joe Biden said it was possible to work to make the US safer.
“In the face of such destructive forces, we have to stand stronger. We must stand stronger. We cannot outlaw tragedy, I know, but we can make America safer,” Biden said in a speech at the University of Delaware.
He said the country could do what needed to to “protect the lives of our people and our children,” a veiled reference to increasing control on firearms, possession of which is a constitutional right in the US.
“In the face of such a destructive force, we must remain strong. I ask all Americans to join hands and be heard to make this nation what it can and should be,” said the president.
The mass shootings have reignited the debate on gun control in the US.
Democratic politicians generally support measures that restrict access to guns. But Republicans and the powerful lobby group the National Rifle Association oppose any such a measure.
Biden traveled to Uvalde on Sunday to meet the families of the deceased in the school shooting. EFE
© 2022 EFE News Services (U.S.) Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Yeah, Mrs Harris—if you know so well what works, then why hasn’t it been working? And this “assault weapon’ craze that you people indulge in—do you even know what an assault weapon is? Any person with any type of gun can kill indiscriminately, so an “assault” designation means nothing. This is just political hype to make it appear that you are doing something when you really aren’t/
This never-ending knee-jerk reaction every time there is a mass shooting has surpassed insanity. PEOPLE kill, Mrs Harris. They exercise their own free will—make a conscientious decision to go out and commit evil—and, quite often, they use guns to do that. But it is guns in the hands of the wrong people that causes the rampage—the guns themselves are incapable of doing anything on their own.
Why is that so hard to understand?
The simple answer is that the truth doesn’t fit their agenda. They find that’s it easier to scare people into submission to their false narrative.
Cause her way of thinking; if it walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck – it has to be a rabbit cackle, cackle.
Hey Son of Thunder, the statement you mentioned “But it is guns in the hands of the wrong people that causes the rampage—the guns themselves are incapable of doing anything on their own.”
It is shockingly the same with her, she is incapable of doing anything on her own. Why it’s Al Sharpton standing behind her, pulling her strings and letting her cackle to distract us.
Just one lie after another from word salad harris. She wouldn’t know what works if God himself told her. Empty words from an empty head.
“When Cain killed Able with a rock,
God did not confiscate all the rocks,
God blamed Able, Not the Rock.”
“Guns do only what their handlers manipulate them to do.
Stop blaming the hammer because you were the one who hit your thumb with it.
It is not the tools fault that You the Treasonous Democrat Party have taken the love of God and the teachings of God out of schools and government.
IF you allow a baby to come out of the womb, it knows nothing but Love. The baby has to be taught Hate, Racism, sexual perversions and you treasonous, hateful, demonic Democrats have done a good job at teaching children Hate, Racism, sexual perversions. 🙁 🙁 🙁
#6 of the 10 Commandments of God – “Thou Sault not Kill/murder”
Mark 12:28-31 “Of all the commandments, which is the most important?”
29 “The most important one,” answered Jesus, “is this: ‘Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one. 30 Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.’ 31 The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no commandment greater than these.”
Bottom line is that We as a society no longer love one another or worship God…..
Unless you are a faithful and obedient Christian.
Note: Jesus’ disciples carried swords. Israel of biblical times was not a safe place. (See parable of Good Samaritan). Peter cut off the ear of the High Priest’s slave with a What? Clue , It wasn’t a butter knife.
car crashes into croud in Lincoln Nebrasca BETTER BAN CARS TOO , HO
It is a good thing these were not banned in Wisconsin when Kyle Rittenhouse was forced to shoot three attackers, dead.