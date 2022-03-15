A poll out Sunday found a large majority of Americans are unhappy with President Joe Biden’s handling of inflation and surging gas prices.

The latest survey by ABC News and Ipsos finds while 77% of Americans supported the move to ban Russian imports of oil over the invasion of Ukraine, even if that means paying more at the pump, 70% of people disapprove of Biden’s handling of rising prices.

Texans are paying an average of $4 per gallon for regular gasoline as of Sunday, up 33 cents in just one week. Premium gas costs $4.64 per gallon, while diesel is clocking in at $4.97.

Fort Worth-Arlington drivers are paying $4.02 as of Sunday, which is down from the new record price of $4.07 that was hit Thursday.

“Public sentiment around President Joe Biden’s handling of the situation with Russia and Ukraine has improved over the last two months,” Ipsos reported. “However, a large majority of Americans continue to disapprove of the President’s handling of inflation and gas prices.”

The poll found majorities of both Democrats and Republicans support the Russian oil ban. But most Americans — 58% — say Biden isn’t doing a good job of handling the economic recovery.

While 70% of Americans aren’t happy with Biden over gas prices, 28% say they approve of his handling of the situation. Some 31% of respondents blame Biden “a great deal” or “a good amount” for the war between Russia and Ukraine, while 36% don’t blame the president at all. That’s not far off from feelings about former President Donald Trump: 34% blame him a “great deal” or “good amount,” and 38% say he holds no blame.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted March 11-12. Results are based on a sample of 622 adults 18 or older. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

