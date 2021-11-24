A jury on Wednesday found Gregory McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William Bryan guilty of mudering Ahmaud Arbery.
Travis McMichael was found guilty on all nine charges, including malice murder. His father and Bryan were found guilty on counts of felony murder.
All three men face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The original story is posted below:
The jury in the trial of three white men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery started their second day of deliberations by requesting the video of the killing and 911 call, as civil rights lawyer said outside that the black unarmed jogger was chased down and murdered like a ‘runaway slave’.
The jury foreperson told Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley the panel – composed of 11 white and one black person – wanted to view the shooting video and hear the call accused Gregory McMichael made to 911 on February 23, 2020.
‘We, the jury, request to see the following videos three times each: One, the original video, the short version. Two, the enhanced high contrast version. We would also like to listen to the 911 call on to 2/23 made by Greg McMichael,’ the foreperson.
The court then proceeded to play the videos thrice, as well as the 911 call.
No peace, no justice
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Black Lives Matter protesters chanting “shut it down” if there isn’t “justice” for Ahmaud Arbery told Fox News they will march peacefully if the men accused of murdering him are not convicted of all charges.
“We just want them to do the right thing,” Michael Harris from North Carolina said.
Travis McMichael, 35, his father Greg McMichael, 65, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, were charged with murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for the Feb. 23, 2020, fatal shooting of Arbery outside Brunswick, Georgia.
