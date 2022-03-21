While student loan repayments are currently set to resume on May 1, the White House is reportedly considering the pause’s extension. Though, the big question still remains: will student loans be canceled?
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts continues her push for the Biden administration to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt for borrowers.
“Canceling $50,000 of student-loan debt would help tens of millions of Americans,” Warren recently told Mehdi Hasan on MSNBC. “People whose only sin was to be born into a family that couldn’t write a check for them to go to school and who nonetheless got out there and tried to get an education.”
While May 1 is right around the corner, progressive lawmakers and democratic advocates reportedly are urging President Joe Biden to cancel debt for 43 million borrowers, especially if the student loan pause doesn’t continue, Insider reported.
Nevertheless, Ron Klain, the White House’s chief of staff, recently told “Pod Save America,” Americans can expect more student loan relief, suggesting the pause may go on past May 1.
“The president is going to look at what we should do on student debt before the pause expires, or he’ll extend the pause,” Klain said. “The question whether or not there’s some executive action on student-debt forgiveness when payments resume is a decision we’re going to take before payments resume.”
Politico reported the Education department was told to stop sending out letters about upcoming repayments, another indicator the pause may continue.
During his campaign, Biden promised to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt. While some students are under specific guidelines, borrowers are still waiting on his administration to deliver on this promise.
The president expressed concerns he wouldn’t be able to take executive action on canceling student loan debt, in the past explaining he’s trying to work with Congress on the matter.
Opponents argue not only has he not delivered on the campaign promise but $10,000 also isn’t enough. Hence, Warren’s continued advocacy of the government forgiving up to $50,000 per borrower.
Though, an Education Department spokesperson recently told Insider the administration is still committed to providing millions of borrowers with relief.
“From Day One, the Biden-Harris Administration has been committed to providing meaningful relief to student loan borrowers including the 41 million borrowers who have saved tens of billions as a result of the extended student loan payment pause,” the spokesperson told Insider. “The Department will continue communicating directly with borrowers about federal student loan repayment by providing clear and timely updates. The Department’s Federal Student Aid office will also continue communicating regularly with servicers about the type and cadence of servicer outreach to borrowers.”
While not a fan of Liz Warren—whether or not you like what she has to say on this, she has somewhat of a valid point. The whole student loan thing never should have seen the light of day. It was a debt trap right from the outset and what student coming out of college needs that kind of a start in Life?
I took advantage of it and I regret doing it—it didn’t pay off for me. It didn’t advance my career as I had hoped and as the PR campaigns tout. I worked full-time during the day and went to school at night—for nothing. Now, I’m retired with a lingering debt.
Democrat created National and Personal debt have replaced the chains which are today used to enslave the productive to serve the consumptive. It is the social indoctrination of the herd mentality where just because everyone is doing it, even if sinful it now becomes OK, and only later in a debilitated life of regrets is their foolishness revealed to WE THE PEOPLE manipulated. If what they offer sounds too good to be true, Usually IT IS!
The Federal student loan was a Con from the beginning….. But NOBODY forced these students to make a big loan to pay for their college.
Their parents are as stupid as their kids for trusting the Federal government.
—during the 2007–09 recession and subsequent recovery. By 2012, Americans’ collective student debt tab had crossed $1 trillion, surpassing credit card debt and auto debt.
In 2010, Under the Obama and Democrat controlled Congress passed and the President signed into law a bill that eliminated the FFEL program for all new loans made as of July 1, 2010. All federal student loans have been made under the Direct Loan program as of that date.
……. Congressional allies of the student-loan industry attacked the overhaul as an overreaching government takeover. The legislation substitutes an expanded direct-lending program by the government for the bank-based program, directing $36 billion over 10 years to Pell grants, for students from low-income families.
“The Democrat Party majority decided, well look, while we’re at it, let’s have another Washington takeover,” “Let’s take over the federal student loan program.”
People who believe and trust the Democrat Party are not very bright, before college or after college.
And the only sin in American politics is to be burdened with elected people overeducated beyond their ability to comprehend, basic human motivations, basic national economics, and the inability to overcome one’s envy of people who have the ability to pull themselves up by the bootstraps to positions of success where they create an overabundance of wealth to be shared with others, rather than like Pocahontas who has an underabundance of ability to process truth and logic which forces her to come to the American table with only an appetite and never enough created that she can share and enhance the lives of others with, other than that of others she can redistribute from wealth creators to wealth consumers, in a failing false sense of social equity. Elect a loser, and you always share in their losses, which become yours when they get to control the money. Having living in the world of business management, give me one person who put themselves through college in a hard work ethic, over 10 who skated through college on the daddy plan partying their way to a degree. Warren seeks to rob us of our best and brightest by making them all as dumb and corrupt as she is, and devaluing the worth of a University degree. The economics of flooding universities with Billions of government loan money just flooded them with people of learned entitlement, and inflated the cost up to six figure income socialist professors who all got rich while the students got trapped in debt.
It’s just another example of a society that tellspeople they can live beyond their means with easy loans to finance it and eventually it will be forgiven, it’s the loan industry and government combined that caused this. For years people worked and sacrificed in order to obtain the education they wanted, paying back the loans they took out. Now money is wasted on useless persuits without any concrete prospect of it paying off, ergo, the degree does not justify itself but the money is cheap. You default on a mortgage and you lose your house, you ar inarrears on car payments and it might be reposessed, student loans are no different, Many of us worked to pay off loans, now it’s their turn, pokey haunt us!
Most college degrees from American universities are WORTHLESS. That should be considered before taking out a huge loan to go to college. Once you have considered that, and take the loan anyway, pay it back. PERIOD.
Hey Liz, that’s all you gotta do is write a check? Difference between a life long politician and just good old Joe Blow American citizen. You politicians don’t have to worry about your bank account being able to cover said check.