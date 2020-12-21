“There has been some criticism recently from conservatives, including some conservatives on Fox News, about the fact that first lady-to-be Jill Biden goes by the title doctor,” Chris Wallace said in an interview with Joe Biden’s press person Jen Psaki on “Fox News Sunday.”
“I wonder, what is the Bidens’ reaction to that, especially given the fact that so many people over the years — I think of Dr. Henry Kissinger, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King — have gone by the title doctor even though they’re not medical doctors and nobody seems to have made a fuss about that,” Wallace continued.
“It’s a really silly, sexist, and absurd conversation that’s happening in society and I appreciate you asking me about it,” Psaki responded, then carried on with further criticisms.
Jill Biden’s doctorate is in education, not exactly comparable to a medical or science doctorate in the minds of many.
Here’s what Tucker Carlson said to inspire Wallace’s wrath.
You can tell someone is smarting from an inferiority complex when he insists on being addressed as “Dr.” on the basis of holding an academic doctorate rather than being a physician. Ph.D. holders who have genuine accomplishments don’t make you call them “Doctor,” which is why you never hear about “Dr. Paul Krugman” and “Dr. George Will.”
None of the professors I knew at Yale, even the ones who were eminent in their fields, insisted on the title, and I think most of them would have scoffed if someone had addressed them as “Dr.” The only reason you ever hear the phrase “Dr. Henry Kissinger” is that Kissy grew up in title-mad, airs-and-graces Germany, where people are awed rather than dismissive even if you insist on a triple-serving title (“Herr Professor Doktor”).
I saw part of, so called “Dr”. Jill Biden’s PHD dissertation. The dissertation was on “diversity”, where Jill stated that, one has to have so many people of color in the classroom (even if they do not deserve to be there academically). A Middle School child could have written this dissertation. The colleges are passing PHD candidates with dissertations, that a Middle School child could have written? What a joke. As far as Chris Wallace goes, he should go to a liberal cable show. Wallace’s show on Fox has low ratings.
Once again the left is more concerned about using the correct “label “ instead of reporting on the more important news, ie the fraudulent voting machine and voting process, Hunter’s laptop and the Biden family crime syndicate.
Once again, they make mountains out of nothing, with the exception of Jill Biden’s insistence she be called “Dr.”. She’s the one who cried foul, so that leaves the door open to be mocked. Henry Kissinger and Martin Luther King, Jr., have been with and without their Dr. titles. I’m sure with the exception of writing books, they did not INSIST on being called Doctor. It is not sexist at all.
Where is Roger Ailes when you need him. The audience finally ran little Sheppie off to MSDNC and after sticking his toe in the liberal mud puddle his libtard replacement, Chris Wallace, finally decided it was OK for him to go full leftist.
It is really disappointing how Murdock’s kid has allowed this transformation of the only reasonably honest cable news channel, into another swamp dwelling liberal mouthpiece. Go NewsMax, or even more relevant go Steve Bannon and Real America’s Voice the best conservative information source I have found.
In American culture, to demand the title tells you more about the person than the title itself ever will.
In Leftist American culture, titles do matter, and identities (race, gender, class) matter even more.
Leftists pride themselves on (classic liberal) principles of tolerance, equality of opportunity, and free speech for all. Yet their behaviors show just the opposite on all three counts. That’s how one can spot a Leftist. Leftists have simply appropriated the word ‘liberal’ and perverted it.
True classic liberals are quietly coming to that conclusion about Leftism, and I hope conservatives will help by differentiating between ‘liberal’ and ‘Leftist’.