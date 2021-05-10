Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is sponsoring a bill that would force taxpayers to fund the creation of a 1.5 million-member “Civilian Climate Corps” that would push communities to adopt environmental extremist measures to fight so-called “climate change.”

Co-sponsoring the bill – called the Civilian Climate Corps for Jobs and Justice Act – with Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.), the controversial Democratic Socialist, AOC, is using her Party’s pitch of diversity and equity to forward the left’s pricey climate-alarmist agenda.

“A diverse and equitable group of 1.5 million Americans over five years will complete federally funded projects that help communities respond to climate change and transition to a clean economy,” Democrats announced. “Civilian Climate Corps work will reduce carbon emissions, enable a transition to renewable energy, build healthier and more resilient communities, implement conservation projects with proven climate benefits, and help communities recover from climate disasters.”

Despite the fact that the climate has always been changing – while reputable scientists attest that manmade pollutants have little to do with global warming – Democrats are pushing the legislation that is being called just a small part of a reintroduction to the multi-trillion-dollar Green New Deal … under the pretense of a global crisis.

However, President Joe Biden is pushing his new transformational green economy as a necessary step to get America back to a booming economy – even though former President Donald Trump’s pre-COVID-19 economy without any green trimmings was perhaps the strongest economy in world history.

“Despite that, Biden wishes to forward the lie that our economy needs to be completely rebuilt, [and] contrary to the Democrats’ claims, pouring money into unnecessary programs such as the Civilian Climate Corps would do nothing but hurt the economy in the long run,” The Western Journal reported. “In addition, climate change is not an existential crisis, and we don’t need to spend billions of dollars to stop it.”

Biden’s “climate envoy” John Kerry has resorted to fear tactics by sounding the alarm that the threat of climate change can end life on Earth as we know it – unless we spend trillions of dollars to reach unscientific “solutions.”

“How many politicians, how many scientists, how many people have stood up and said, ‘This is existential for us on this planet?’” Kerry told NPR last month. Bottom of Form“Existential. That means life and death. And the question is, are we behaving as if it is? And the answer is no.”

In addition to Ocasio-Cortez’s fallacious claim that Florida’s coastline will be underwater in a few years due to melting icecaps, former Vice President Al Gore’s imagery of polar bears drowning from melting ice and teen poster child (now 18 years old) Greta Thunberg’s unscientific assertions that global citizens are quickly ushering in the world’s rapid destruction by not going green, Kerry says we have less than a decade to escape impending environmental doom.

“The scientists told us three years ago we had 12 years to avert the worst consequences of climate crisis,” Kerry warned in February, according to The Hill. “We are now three years gone, so we have nine years left.”

The former secretary of state pointed to a report the United Nations put out in 2018 claiming that in order to keep the Earth from rising 1.5 degrees by 2030, global emissions must drop by 45%.

“We all need to develop not just a number, but a road map for how we will actually make the dramatic progress we need to make over the next 10 years and what we will specifically do to get to net-zero by no later than 2050,” Kerry continued.

Some $10 billion in taxpayer money would go toward paying the 1.5 million workers over five years, explained Fox News, and Democrats are claiming that minorities are hardest hit by the climate change because of racist policies. Consequently, AOC is focusing on South Bronx in New York, St. Louis and Flint, Michigan.

“At least 50% of the funding would be reserved for ‘environmental justice’ communities, which would also provide at least 50% of the Civilian Climate Corps members,” Fox News reported. “Another 10% of funding would be reserved for tribal communities.”

Even though the world has experienced less wildfires and hurricanes over the past few years than in previous decades, Kerry insists that all the weather the world has seen – including the extremely cold winter weather in the South – is the byproduct of global warming, which he contends is “the new normal.”

“It is directly related to the warming, even though your instinct is to say, wait a minute, this is the new Ice Age, but it’s not,” Kerry said, according to The Hill. “It is coming from the global warming and it threatens all the normal weather patterns.”

After Trump broke away from the highly criticized Paris climate agreement, Democrats rejoined it last week, and Kerry attests that the world can never do enough to stop global warming.

“We know that just doing Paris is not enough,” Kerry said while endorsing the launch of a new environmental activist group named America Is All In. “If every country delivered, we’d still see a warming planet Earth.”

