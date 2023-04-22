China was apparently developing a vaccine for Covid-19 well before the worldwide outbreak of the illness. A 300-page document compiled by the US Senate now suggests that Chinese researchers were hard at work on a vaccine as early as November 2019.

The recent revelation appears to offer more evidence to support the claim that China was attempting to conceal the prevalence of early infections before the World Health Organization (WHO) was eventually informed of the disaster on December 31, 2019, per the Daily Mail.

The report suggests that the pandemic was kicked off by a lab leak in Wuhan after a “research-related incident.” For years, people have been ridiculed for suggesting that Covid-19 had its origins in a lab – some of whom were banned from social media for expressing their skepticism that the virus originated in a Chinese wet market.

A 35-page summary of the documents was released in October by the Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions Committee, per the report.

The document said: “The Covid-19 pandemic was, more likely than not, the result of a research-related incident.”

“New information, made publicly available and independently verifiable, could change this assessment.”

“However, the hypothesis of a natural zoonotic origin no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt, or the presumption of accuracy.”

However, there is a separate part of the report that addresses China’s vaccine efforts. The investigations conducted by the committee revealed that a team led by Professor Yusen Zhou, of the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, apparently applied for a Covid-19 patent in late February 2020.

The catch is that experts have suggested it would have taken months of research and development before a patent was considered, seeming to suggest that China had been working on a vaccine for at least three months before they applied for the patent.

The report goes on: “This investigation found evidence that China began SARS-CoV-2 virus vaccine development no later than November 2019.”

“To begin building a vaccine construct, developers had to have the full genomic sequence of SARS-CoV-2. The full genomic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 was not publicly released until January 11, 2020.”

“Normally, a sample from an infected patient is used to generate the sequence. Alternatively, a sample from an infected animal could be used.”

“Therefore, to begin vaccine development, the People’s Republic of China had to have found a human or animal infected with SARS-CoV-2 prior to mid-November 2019 in order to have time to decide to initiate a vaccine development program.”

There is also evidence to support the case that there were two spill-over events of Covid-19, according to research into the Wuhan Covid strains present. The Daily Mail reported that there were minor genetic differences in then-circulating strains, thus creating two separate lineages that spread around the world at the same time.

The information appears to suggest that Covid-19 could have first entered humans between mid-October and mid-November 2019, but there is currently no definitive answer as to when the virus started spreading.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) was the one who released the report, saying: “This report is a crucial development in getting to the bottom of Covid-19’s true origins and exposing the deception of those that sought to conceal how this pandemic started.”

“A preponderance of evidence in this report suggests there were two separate unintentional lab leaks dating back to fall of 2019 in Wuhan, China, with significant evidence supporting that Covid-19 was a lab-created and altered virus.”

“This report also concludes that the Chinese Communist Party was responding to the coronavirus months before the rest of the world was even aware of its existence, yet China failed to inform the global community of the unfolding disaster.”

