White Christians should repent for racism and fight for their black brothers and sisters, Chick-fil-A’s CEO urged, after weeks of protests over police brutality and the death of Rayshard Brooks.

Cathy spoke about racism in America during a 70-minute roundtable discussion Sunday at Passion City Church in Atlanta. Brooks had been shot dead two days earlier by an Atlanta police officer in a Wendy’s parking lot, sparking protests.

“Most of us, white people, we’re out-of-sight-out-of-mind oblivious to it,” Cathy said about injustice against black Americans. “We cannot let this moment pass.”

Speaking with Louie Giglio, Passion City founder, and Lecrae, a Christian rapper, Cathy said, “we as caucasians, until we’re willing to just pick up the baton and fight for our black, African-American brothers and sisters, which they are as one human race, we’re shameful. We’re just adding to it.”

