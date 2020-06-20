White Christians should repent for racism and fight for their black brothers and sisters, Chick-fil-A’s CEO urged, after weeks of protests over police brutality and the death of Rayshard Brooks.
Cathy spoke about racism in America during a 70-minute roundtable discussion Sunday at Passion City Church in Atlanta. Brooks had been shot dead two days earlier by an Atlanta police officer in a Wendy’s parking lot, sparking protests.
“Most of us, white people, we’re out-of-sight-out-of-mind oblivious to it,” Cathy said about injustice against black Americans. “We cannot let this moment pass.”
Speaking with Louie Giglio, Passion City founder, and Lecrae, a Christian rapper, Cathy said, “we as caucasians, until we’re willing to just pick up the baton and fight for our black, African-American brothers and sisters, which they are as one human race, we’re shameful. We’re just adding to it.”
The above is an excerpt from Caleb Parke’s column on Fox News. Click here to read the rest.
