Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are set to host a counter-conference to CPAC this week.
Indeed, Trump and a host of conservative speakers will gather this month for the annual CPAC event, while Cheney and Kinzinger will host a two-day conference in Washington D.C. called “Principles First: The Summit.”
The event, set to take place February 26th to 27th at the National Press Club, will coincide with CPAC in Orlando, Florida, BizPacReview reports.
Trump, Ron DeSantis, Tulsi Gabbard and other influential conservatives will be at CPAC.
“We want to come together in a visual show of support for people who have taken stands for ideas when it hasn’t been comfortable,” Heath Mayo, a GOP attorney and founder of Principles First for America, said. “You don’t see those folks, yet, in rooms that are energized. But I think the energy is there. We’ll see how many folks show up.”
“I believe there is a lane here for 2024. The party is completely stuck in a rut talking about if the last election is legitimate and if Liz Cheney, [Maryland Governor Larry] Hogan, or someone else is compelling and wants to run, I think a lot of people would listen,” he continued.
Cheney will speak to the summit remotely on February 26th and Kinzinger will deliver a closing keynote speech on February 27th, per the schedule.
Other speakers include Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Georgia lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan, to name a few.
