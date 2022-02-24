How many Americans living abroad must flee for their lives on a dime’s notice, and how many U.S. embassies must be shuttered under threat of attack, under the woefully incompetent Biden regime?

So far, we’re at two — too many — foreign policy disasters under the current Democratic administration. First, the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer, which needlessly caused the deaths of 13 U.S. military personnel. If that weren’t tragic enough for Biden’s media apologists at CNN, MSNBC and other left-wing outlets, thousands of Americans and U.S. allies were also trapped behind enemy lines for months following the botched withdrawal. To date, we still don’t know how many Americans and U.S. allies remain trapped under Taliban rule.

It’s possible we will never know; their stories may never be told.

Now, for an encore, Russian President Vladimir Putin is brazenly taking advantage of bumbling Biden’s transparent weakness by expanding Russia’s map lines and invading Ukraine in real time.

On Feb. 12, Americans living in the looming war-torn country were told by the U.S. State Department to flee immediately. This followed an order from the State Department instructing most U.S. embassy personnel in Kyiv to split. “American citizens should leave now,” Biden told news anchor Lester Holt during a recent interview on NBC News. “It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization. We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation, and things could go crazy quickly.”

Repeat: “Things could go crazy quickly.” How comforting for Americans now scrambling to get flights out of Ukraine and Russia while Ukrainian citizens fear for their lives. But don’t worry, because Secretary of State Antony Blinken prioritized giving us his music playlist via the U.S. State Department’s official Twitter page over the Christmas holidays just a few weeks ago — not once, but eight times — while the omicron variant was raging and Russia was amassing an estimated 190,000 troops along the Ukrainian border.

Let that sink in. While Russia was bolstering its military forces preparing to invade Ukraine, America’s top diplomat was working on his Spotify playlist. Obviously, Blinken should’ve been implementing tough sanctions on Russia as a deterrent — before it invaded Ukraine — and taken other critical steps to rally NATO defense forces to avert war and/or prepare for the worst. But instead, we got Taylor Swift’s latest jam.

And to think the mainstream media and “Never Trumpers” told us for four years that former President Donald Trump was “unfit,” “dangerous” and a “chaos president.” Seriously, folks? Perhaps these oh-so-smart “journalists” and policy “experts” can give us their assessment now on how their buddy Biden is doing managing U.S. foreign policy.

I won’t hold my breath.

Adding to the now-certain threat of war, global destabilization and humanitarian crisis that are sure to follow is the Biden administration’s terribly misguided war on fossil fuels that reversed America’s energy independence achieved during the Trump administration. Biden’s terrible decision to halt new federal oil and gas leases and permits indefinitely last week couldn’t have come at a worse time as the war with Russia and Ukraine is expected to disrupt global oil supplies and drive up already high oil and gas prices for consumers.

The cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline to appease Democrats’ far-left climate donors and special interest groups has already caused gas prices to soar dramatically, hurting the middle and working class while weakening America on the foreign policy front, as the U.S. is now beholden to OPEC and other despotic foreign nations that don’t share our values.

How do any of these Democratic-led policies strengthen the U.S. economy, uplift working families and fortify America on the world stage, when our current commander in chief must put his hand out begging for oil from countries that despise us?

Hint: They don’t.

I don’t know about you, but I think most Americans would take a mean tweet or two from the 45th president if that meant 40% lower prices at the pump, world peace and a secure U.S. border.

The midterm elections can’t come fast enough.

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. To find out more about Adriana Cohen and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 CREATORS.COM