Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Sunday declared that former President Donald Trump “can absolutely never be near the Oval Office ever again.”
In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Cheney, who is vice chairwoman of the Jan, 6 select committee, insisted the panel’s neutral.
“… I think there’s no question, I mean, a man as dangerous as Donald Trump can absolutely never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again.”
She also said she’d make a decision about whether she would take a White House run in 2024 “down the road.”
EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Liz Cheney tells @JonKarl that it is possible that the Jan. 6 Committee will make a criminal referral against former Pres. Donald Trump.
“What kind of man knows that a mob is armed and sends the mob to attack the Capitol?” https://t.co/bbjvh5ugTs pic.twitter.com/L7DZFP8qGM
Liz Cheney says Justice Department ‘doesn’t have to wait’ for the January 6 committee to refer Trump for criminal charges and warns the Republican Party ‘can’t survive’ if ex-president is the GOP 2024 nominee
Rep. Liz Cheney publicly nudged the Justice Department on Sunday to move against Donald Trump, warning that not holding the former president accountable for January 6 is a ‘graver Constitutional threat’ to American democracy than letting him off the hook.
Cheney – one of two Republicans on the Democrat-led Capitol riot committee – also shared a warning for her own party, which has largely ostracized her for her role on the panel.
‘I think that that he can’t be the party nominee’ in the 2024 presidential race, the Wyoming lawmaker told ABC News of Trump. ‘I don’t think the party would survive that.’
EXCLUSIVE: Text Messages Show Cassidy Hutchinson Referring To January 6 Committee As ‘BS’
The January 6 committee’s key witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, called the committee “bs” in a text message obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller.
On Feb 1. Hutchinson sent a text to a conservative activist with connections to the First Amendment Fund, which is a group started by the American Conservative Union that helps Trump officials cover costs for Jan. 6 lawyers. Matt Schlapp said Hutchinson approached CPAC for help through the First Amendment Fund. Schlapp said he is happy they did not end up assisting her because she was relaying White House “hallway gossip as fact.”
“What kind of man knows that a mob is armed and sends the mob to attack the Capitol?”
What kind of Speaker Of The House refuses to order the security enforcement that President Trump asked for?
And where is any evidence that President Trump “sent the mob” to attack the Capitol?
And…Who was armed … other than the corrupt police and the AntiFa thugs pretending to be MAGA???
WHAT ARMS? Only two firearms iirc, were recovered. BOTH FROM undercover FBI AGENTS!
The audacity of this disgraceful, self-righteous Democrat RINO. Does Cheney really think Anyone believes her??
This is the Democrats third attempt to convict President Donald Trump in their corrupt kangaroo court circus. Nobody believes their made up Lies!
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her
Orchestrate and fabricated President Trump’s impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof”, It’s About “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
“ITS Neutral”, by someone flat out saying :”YEA THIS IS DONE JUST TO ENSURE trump won’t run again”.. IF that’s the left’s definition of neutral, i’d HATE to see what they would describe as totally partisan!
Well Liz in order to charge someone with a crime, HATRED, doesnt QUALIFY ! Heresay doesnt cut it either, plus how long can a person be kept in limbo while a committee pulls in everyone possible just in case THEY MIGHT HAVE SOMETHING THAT WILL STICK ! Every one of the earlier charges were shown to BE HOPES, not CHARGES ! Because someone has a caustic tongue that is not a dangerous situation. But keeping the only man who has shown the ability to straighten out problems and to do it poste haste is criminal by the people who are trying to stop him. THEY MAY HAVE made the mistake of helping cheat him before now look at what has happened to the worlds leader, we are not far from falling into the “NEW WORLD ORDER” trap where the only way out would most likely be a bloody war at least partly fought on American soil ! So I strongly suggest you shut down the farce “Jan 6th committee hearing and let the American people LEGALLY do what WE SEE NECESSARYTO DO !
What kind of person, Liz—upon being elected to public office—who takes an oath to protect and uphold the Constitution—allows themselves to be sucked into a premeditated plot to set up an existing President and manufacture unfounded and outrageous claims that are totally inaccurate—establishes an instigative committee to further the lies and the smear under the guise of informing the American people without allowing the other side to participate in the “investigation”—knowing full well it is a sham.
And you are possibly considering a run for President in 2024? I hope you do—I really hope you do—so you can find out just how unpopular you really are.
Cheney would never even make it past the debate – she’s lost any remaining credibility she ever had, and she represents no one.
She represents herself, the big influential companies in Wyoming and the country, and her big campaign contributors. Like all 535 people in Congress. They give two shoots about the people.
WHAT OATH?? NOT one of these traitors serving, GIVE A RATS BUTT about their oaths…
Liz Cheney has the incredible gall of thinking that she has any right or authority to determine who can/cannot run for public office. This sham hearing is not being tolerated by the American people, which she is fully aware of. She has usurped her authority, she has defiled our Constitution, and she has perverted her role as an elected representative. She must be removed from her office for her refusal to uphold the oath that she took. She is an abysmal representative in our national government, and must be removed!
IF i had my way, EVERY DAMN ONE of them, would be up on charges of high treason, sedition and staging a coup… THEN PROMPTLY HUNG, drawn then quartered… ANd the left overs fed to the sharks.
Make a run for the Presidency! She’s already lost all the Trump supporters and the remaining Republican voters see she has gone over to the Democrats in a totally dishonest committee assignment. She might stand a better chance of being the Democrat candidate in 2024 considering what the Democrats have to work with at this point in time.
Can’t have a president like Trump who believes government should work for the people. Before you know the commoners will think this is a real democratic republic. The swamp is just the way Liz likes it, complete with all her slimy friends. All of Washington is scared sh*tless the American people will finally wise up and end their corrupt elitist stranglehold.
I wish Liz Cheney would have the guts to quit the hypocrisy and go ahead and join the Dems. She ought to be willing to be outwardly what she is inwardly. Of course she would have to possess at least a little bit of dignity and guts to do that. And no liberal, regardless of what they may or may not call themselves, has either dignity or guts. Nor for that matter do they know the least thing about either one of them.
She fights to keep Tump out of the WHitehouse all the while fighting to get herself into the Democrat cat house. A perfect date for Hunter to hang out with. She sells herself and Republican concepts and principals of honesty and personal integrity cheap. Tell me who your friends are and I’ll tell you what you are,,,in Liz’s case a female ditto copy of prevaricating Adam Schiff. I guarantee you, somewhere on that scaley Lizard’s serpant body lies the mark of the beast.
Pity there is no way to FORCE her to change parties.
Liz Cheney run for president? What? She couldn’t win a local election for dog catcher. She is totally delusional.
WITH THE sheer amount of voter fraud out there, never say she’d not stand a chance of winning.
RINO Cheney i$ a$ coin-operated a$ her father; Just like poppa Dick, Liz will always be open to the highest bidder. Her visceral hatred of Trump stems from the fact that Trump called out her Daddy for the political hack that he is…
As an aside, Liz Cheney KNOWS she cannot compete on any forum against Mr. Trump, so as a foolhardy attempt at eliminating the competition. Cheney probably should be censured.