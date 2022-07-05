Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Sunday declared that former President Donald Trump “can absolutely never be near the Oval Office ever again.”

In an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Cheney, who is vice chairwoman of the Jan, 6 select committee, insisted the panel’s neutral.

“… I think there’s no question, I mean, a man as dangerous as Donald Trump can absolutely never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again.”

She also said she’d make a decision about whether she would take a White House run in 2024 “down the road.”

Liz Cheney says Justice Department ‘doesn’t have to wait’ for the January 6 committee to refer Trump for criminal charges and warns the Republican Party ‘can’t survive’ if ex-president is the GOP 2024 nominee

Rep. Liz Cheney publicly nudged the Justice Department on Sunday to move against Donald Trump, warning that not holding the former president accountable for January 6 is a ‘graver Constitutional threat’ to American democracy than letting him off the hook.

Cheney – one of two Republicans on the Democrat-led Capitol riot committee – also shared a warning for her own party, which has largely ostracized her for her role on the panel.

‘I think that that he can’t be the party nominee’ in the 2024 presidential race, the Wyoming lawmaker told ABC News of Trump. ‘I don’t think the party would survive that.’

EXCLUSIVE: Text Messages Show Cassidy Hutchinson Referring To January 6 Committee As ‘BS’

The January 6 committee’s key witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, called the committee “bs” in a text message obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller.

On Feb 1. Hutchinson sent a text to a conservative activist with connections to the First Amendment Fund, which is a group started by the American Conservative Union that helps Trump officials cover costs for Jan. 6 lawyers. Matt Schlapp said Hutchinson approached CPAC for help through the First Amendment Fund. Schlapp said he is happy they did not end up assisting her because she was relaying White House “hallway gossip as fact.”

