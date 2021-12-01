Chamber of Horrors A.F. Branco | Dec 1, 2021 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 1 vote. Please wait... Share:
Adapted from “She Blinded Me With Science” by Thomas Dolby:
It’s gov control in motion,
He turns his beady eyes to me,
As deep as any ocean,
And singing out of harmony,
He blinded me with science,
But failed me in pathology.
When I try to comprehend,
Blinding me with science
“Science”
I can smell the chemicals,
Blinding me with science,
“Science”
It’s gov control in motion,
He turns his beady eyes to me,
As deep as any ocean,
And singing out of harmony,
When he’s dancing around me,
Blinding me with science,
“Science”
I can sense chicanery,
Blinding me with science,
“Science”
Good Heavens, Mr Fauci, you’re unbelievable.
I don’t believe it,
Here he goes again,
He’s tidied up and I can’t uncover anything.
All my clues and worries,
And careful notes,
And evidence to the contrary.
It’s gov control in motion,
He turns his beady eyes to me,
His lies are in commotion,
And singing out of harmony,
But he’s blinded me with science,
And COVID toxicology.