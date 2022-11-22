It only took them 769 days.

CBS News said Monday that it confirmed the authenticity of data from Hunter Biden’s former laptop — more than two years after The Post first revealed its contents ahead of the 2020 presidential election — as the first son’s lawyer complained that he didn’t “consent” to the release.

The laptop links President Biden to his son and brother James Biden’s overseas influence-peddling, but high-ranking former US intelligence officials initially claimed it was likely Russian disinformation and the story was censored by Twitter and Facebook before the election.

Most large news outlets ignored the laptop’s contents until recently. CBS’s report follows belated verification of the laptop in March by the Washington Post and New York Times.

Now CBS FINALLY wakes up and admits Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop IS REAL, 20 months after DailyMail.com authenticated its contents and broke dozens of stories about his shady dealings – so why did it take them so long?

CBS has finally admitted Hunter Biden’s laptop is real – 20 months after DailyMail.com authenticated its contents with top experts.

When files from the laptop were published before the 2020 presidential election, 60 Minutes host Lesley Stahl insisted in an interview with Donald Trump that the contents couldn’t be verified.

The network was among a wide range of left-leaning outlets such as the New York Times and MSNBC who doubted the authenticity as the Biden administration insisted it was Russian disinformation.

But on Monday, two weeks after the midterms, CBS This Morning changed their tune.

