The Cartoon Network is not only in the business of entertaining kids, but indoctrinating them with LGBTQ teachings, including instructing them through its newly released comic strip to use gender pronouns according to their preferred gender identity.

Parents should be alerted if their children’s entertainment lineup includes the Cartoon Network, which is now a repository of unbridled LGBTQ indoctrination.

Rewriting kids’ gender

Cartoon Network’s Twitter account introduced the new series targeting youth with a caption highlighting the network’s overt campaign to get children on board with the LGBTQ’s mindset regarding human sexuality.

“Here’s to not only normalizing gender pronouns, but respecting them, too,” Cartoon Network tweeted Monday. “Whether you use he/she/them or something else, we acknowledge and LOVE you!”

The new series of comic strips promotes an over-the-top adherence to a number of separate gender identities when addressing others.

“Gender pronouns describe a person’s gender identity,” the text from one frame reads, according to Faithwire. “Examples of pronouns are: she/her, they/them and ze/zir. A lot of people are learning about gender identity. If you’re comfortable, you can share your own pronouns.”

In order to teach children this new radical brand of sexuality, two gender-confused characters – Kam and Alex – are seen teaching another character the LGBTQ-friendly way to introduce oneself using so-called “gender pronouns.”

“Hi! My name is Kam,” the first character says. “My pronouns are they/them.”

Another character is seen following suit.

“I’m Alex! Mine are they/them, too!” the other character exclaims. “I feel seen.”

Kam bounces back by impressing the point that using such pronouns is the correct and tolerant way to go, implying that any refusal or unwillingness to play along with this new and confusing way of introducing oneself is disrespectful, hostile and discriminatory.

“Thanks, y’all!” Kam continued. “When people use my pronouns, I feel respected, safe and included.”

This LGBTQ-friendly scripted jargon was enthusiastically embraced by the character who was previously unfamiliar with this new politically correct lexicon.

“Yes!” the third character agreed in excitement while learning this new progressive language being taught by Kam and Alex. “Your pronouns reflect … you! I’ve learned something new today!”

Rewriting history …

The far-left, pro-LGBTQ organization, the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC), partnered with Cartoon Network to create the comic strips in the new series, which is actively promoting the group’s politically correct “toolkit.”

“Language is often a reflection of culture, and when unchecked, can be used to perpetuate violence and oppression,” NBJC’s “Words Matter: Gender Justice Toolkit” reads. “Words have the power to reinforce stereotypes, marginalize the most vulnerable among us, and support harmful ideas about race, gender, sexual orientation and gender identity, socioeconomic status and other factors. Language also has the power to be a revolutionary tool in dismantling existing power structures. Language has the capacity to liberate and empower.”

It is further claimed that not adhering to these radical teaching rewriting American history could endanger lives.

“[The toolkit is] designed to facilitate uncomfortable and, at times, difficult conversations that can save lives,” NBJC adds in its description. “This specific toolkit has been designed with the goal of ensuring gender justice in mind, which means ending the violence that black women and girls – both cisgender and transgender, as well as gender non-conforming people – experience simply as a result of who they are and how they exist in the world.”

According to Christianheadlines.com, the controversial series launched Monday afternoon.

Gender politics follows racial politics

Shortly before Cartoon Network introduced it “gender identities” campaign, it attempted to reinvent United States history and science and invent its own narrative by publishing a cartoon claiming that America’s education system embraces and teaches “systemic racism.”

“In the short clip, the main character, Pearl – from the show Steven Universe – explains [how] ‘black heroes’ are erased from history because of the color of their skin,” Faithwire recounted. “She argued Lewis Latimer, who patented a carbon filament that made incandescent lightbulbs affordable for most people, is really the person who invented the lightbulb (he, of course, wasn’t).”

Pearl argues that history and science books are racist and have it all wrong – and that Thomas Edison really didn’t invent the lightbulb.

“The lightbulb could more rightfully be attributed to Lewis Latimer – the black inventor behind the filament inside the bulb,” Pearl insists in her lecture to her young audience in the short cartoon. “Thanks to systemic racism, most of your storytellers prioritize white accomplishments, which leaves you with an incomplete picture. Ask yourselves as you’re learning history, ‘Who is telling the story? Was this modified to make white readers comfortable? Are major details being left out that would credit people of color and center their point of view?’”

