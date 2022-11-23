There’s no sugarcoating the disappointing results of the midterm elections .
Even with one of the worst-performing presidents in modern times, Joe Biden, and even with 2 out of 3 voters saying the country is headed in the wrong direction, Republicans couldn’t make the sale to independent voters.
But the overall dismal number of House seats captured by Republicans wasn’t as bad as the overall national vote count. Out of roughly 100 million ballots cast for House races, the Republicans won 51%, and the Democrats won 47%. Overall, more than 4 million more voters chose a Republican for Congress over a Democrat.
If you’re a Republican and were expecting a red tide, this is small consolation. It is like winning more innings in baseball but still losing the game.
It does underscore that for the majority of voters, the GOP message held. Or that voters on balance rejected the Democrats’ performance with a unified government, holding the White House, Senate and House. But this is also bad news because it means that the party and PACs spent way too much money in blowout races that went red and way too little money in districts that were decided by a whisker that Republicans lost.
To paraphrase the wise words of Joseph Kennedy, who spent a king’s ransom to help elect his son John F. Kennedy to the White House in 1960, “I’m not paying for a landslide.” That’s what Republicans did in too many races.
Given this 5 million vote differential in favor of the GOP, how is it possibly true that, as Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts put it, the election was a “vindication” for Biden and his policies?
This media and Democratic spin are especially hypocritical because these same bloodhounds at places such as CNN were obsessed for four years about 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote against former President Donald Trump. They even dismissed him as an “illegitimate president.” Democracy had been foiled, they screamed. Get rid of the Electoral College and move to a national popular vote.
But “democracy” is not the same as majority rules. And that is why our great nation is not a pure democracy — and thank goodness for that.
We are a representative form of government with wise safeguards against majority rule. Precisely to safeguard the rights of the minority.
The 2016 election results were no less legitimate than the election results this year.
What this means for Republicans is that they do have a solid majority of voters who support their agenda. I am reminded of a headline from the left-wing publication Vox after Trump won the presidency against Clinton in 2016: ” Democrats Won the Most Votes in the Election. They Should Act Like It. ”
That is sage advice six years later for the Republicans in Congress. Don’t be cowardly lions. You have the majority and the support of 52 million voters. Cut deficit spending and get us back to a balanced budget. Reduce taxes that hurt our economy. Stop the Green New Deal. End the Biden war on American-made energy. Put the fraudsters in jail who stole $150 billion by scamming unemployment, Medicaid and other federal programs. Make sure education dollars go to parents and children to attend the school of their choosing.
Make Congress great again. The voters are solidly behind you.
Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economist with FreedomWorks. His latest book is “Govzilla: How the Relentless Growth of Government is Devouring our Economy.”
This may be a good thing, sending a message to the elites of the party that played too many games during this election with candidates who might have won big for the people and those who should have been retired to the ashheap of RINO’s!
YEA. The message is folks are SICK to death of election inteferrence, and no one doing a damn thing about it.
Highly doubtful but not beyond hope. Far too many RINOs have been elected who are all doing their best to destroy what’s left of America.
The US is still a great nation with millions of great people. We are far from being down and out. Our elected officials do realize one thing, NOTHING is more dangerous than a pissed American and they do fear citizens.
It remains to be seen what the Republicans will do with their new control in the House. They have a track record of “big talk – no walk”. They have already started out on the wrong foot by retaining RINO Mitch in the senate, who purposefully sabataged two and likely three or four senate elections by shifting funds to people who pledged to vote for him for leader.
McCarthy is an unknown. He talks big but we’ll have to see what he actually does. The proof is in the action.
I hope I don’t hear McCarthy utter the word “bi-partisan”. The fact is, you can’t bargain with the communist Democrats. They will lie, cheat and steal. No “deals” with them can be made in good faith.
I caution everyone to not make contributions to the RNC. Instead, make contributions direct to the candidate of your choice. Not McConnell’s or McCarthy’s.
OR as i like to say, all bark, no bite.
The Red Fizzle is caused by Mail in Voting which should be constitutionally disallowed. Period. I’m not a fan of early voting but I think one needs to be present and reasonably identified for you to vote. Do not fund the new 87k IRS agents let that backdoor Fascist move die. There are so many things that have to be investigated and rolled back it will be an onerous task. And as a party get this Whips working to keep the RINO’s and Neo-Cons from straying.
Aye, in person voting only. Mail-in only for military personnel. Going to be absent on Election Day? Tough feces.
FOr mil folk, HOWS ABOUT we turn every military base INTO ITS OWN VOTING precinct, so they can vote THERE IN PERSON… That gets rid of that side of absentee voting…
There are too many RINO’s in the republican party and they are working for the “shadow government” or Deep State. The democrats function like a herd of sheep following blindly their Sheppard/leader. The new RINO leader will be another Paul Ryan since McCarthy is a RINO (living in an apartment with Frank Luntz which is leftist painted as republican). The republicans have to be united and if their leader doesn’t perform pro-America First then they should immediately remove him and not wait for another election. The problem with the government in this country is that it doesn’t function like a private company: if you you don’t perform then you are fired without waiting for election. Also, the whole caucus should have equal rights for bills or any involvement in the destiny of this country and no seniority should be part of the “game”. This “seniority” amongst members of congress and senate is a barrier and a discrimination. Also, there should be a time limit on writing & voting for any bill and full transparency on the content with no room for any pork added before submission or after the vote. All the members should read and swear that they are responsible and accountable of what is in the bill and the impact on the country. Every member name which opposed to the bill should be publicly posted/exposed and his/her reasons be released for people to know/understand.
Spot on
No not with the demonrats in control of the senate. I was really hope full but with kamla and the socialist demonrats not so much now
Congress’ approval rating is about 21%, which means 4 out of 5 people DISAPPROVE of the current job they’re doing. Consequently, it shouldn’t take much to improve & I’d make it much simpler than Stephen: PUT AMERICA FIRST. Not immigrants, not criminals, not bureaucrats, not lobbyists, not family (but I repeat myself). PUT AMERICA FIRST. If Congressional Rs will do that, their approval rating will go up AND they’ll be re-elected. But if they continue down the same climate hoaxing, cheap energy-destroying, criminal-coddling, teachers union-favoring path the Dems are & have been on, then we might as well kick them out.
Exactly. CUT THE PURSE strings of all these aid programs to overseas things. CUT funding to the govt agencies, that are CODDLING Criminals and illegal invaders.