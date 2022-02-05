More than two years into the pandemic, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Americans don’t trust Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top White House COVID-19 adviser. This deep distrust includes two prominent members of Congress, Rep. Jim Jordan, ranking member of the Committee on the Judiciary, and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., a scientist and physician I spoke with on Wednesday.

I asked the congressmen about alarming new emails unearthed by the House Oversight and Reform Committee revealing that, in January and February of 2020, Fauci suppressed prominent scientists’ unanimous beliefs that the COVID-19 virus did not evolve naturally, that instead they believed it was made in a lab. Dr. Kristian Andersen of the Scripps Research Institute told Fauci “after discussions earlier today, Eddie, Bob, Mike, and myself all find the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory.” Eddie is Edward C. Holmes of the University of Sydney; Bob is Robert F. Garry of Tulane University; Mike is Michael Farzan at Scripps Research, reported the New York Post last week.

Yet after meeting with Fauci and Francis Collins, the former head of the National Institutes of Health, these scientists shockingly reversed their positions within days and subsequently dropped the lab theory and instead parroted Team Fauci’s preferred political narrative that the virus evolved in nature. Why the sudden about face?

“There’s an appearance of a cover-up,” Marshall said. “The first question is what they are covering up. Dr Fauci has lost his reputation. These emails conclude what America decided months ago, (which) is that we cannot trust Dr. Fauci.” Marshall added that he recently did roughly 15 town halls in the past week or two, and “I just couldn’t believe the fever pitch of Americans saying Dr. Fauci must go. We don’t trust him. We will never trust him.”

“People know when they’re being lied to. And I think this web of deceit (is) growing. This is why, in January of 2020, I was the first person in Congress to get up on the House floor and say something is wrong here.”

He explained, “I’m reading this stuff in January 2020, and The Wall Street Journal wrote an article that says the Centers for Disease Control has boots on the ground in Wuhan, China, and they’ve got this under control basically. I call the CDC and say to them, ‘Tell me what your scientists are seeing,’ and they say, ‘We really don’t have scientists in Wuhan; they’re in Beijing.’ That’s like trying to study an earthquake in California from an office in New York. So, the deceit was already on.”

I asked Marshall if any of the scientists that changed their tune on the origins of the COVID-19 virus after meeting with Fauci received any grants from the NIH or other inducements. He replied, “Dr. Fauci hands out over $5 billion of grants every year for decades. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. He’s had so much power over these grants for years. There has to create some type of conflict of interest. As these scientists flip-flop, they’ve received grants from Dr. Fauci in the past, and they’ll be receiving them in the future.”

Rep. Jim Jordan added, “Drs. Kristian Anderson and Robert Gerry believed the virus did not come from nature and may have escaped from a lab (and) reversed their position after speaking with Dr. Fauci at the outset of the pandemic. Months later, in May 2020, they received 8.9 million in grant money from Fauci.”

Marshall said, “Woven in these stories is EcoHealth and Peter Daszak. He’s the person we need to have testify before Congress. He’s the person who’s going to take us to the origins of COVID.” It’s well-known that EcoHealth Alliance was given controversial grants to conduct dangerous gain-of-function research of bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan lab from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, headed by Fauci.

“Dr. Fauci hid the truth about the origins of the virus from the American people that it came from a Chinese lab,” Jordan said. “He hid that critical info from President Trump, our then-commander in chief. In fact, he told former President Trump the opposite, that the coronavirus developed naturally, not the truth that he was informed by top scientists and virologists it was made in a lab. And Fauci didn’t tell Trump that U.S. tax dollars were used to fund gain-of-function research. A dereliction of duty and ethical responsibility. Fauci must go.”

Jordan added, “Everything Dr. Fauci and the so-called experts told us about the virus has been wrong. They told us the virus didn’t come from a lab; it did. They said there was no gain-of-function research; there was. President Biden said if you get vaccinated, you won’t get the virus; that was false. They said masks work; then the CDC says, years later, that cloth masks don’t work. Fauci said the lockdown would work; it didn’t. A new Johns Hopkins University study released Monday confirmed it didn’t work. And perhaps the most troubling thing is if anyone questions the policy or so-called science, the powerful elites bully or censor you. You get called a ‘conspiracy theorist.'”

More reason Fauci must be fired immediately and investigated by authorities. Not a moment too soon.

