(The Center Square) – California lieutenant governor Eleni Kounalakis urged state secretary Shirley Weber to “explore every legal option” to remove former president Donald Trump from the 2024 primary ballot, claiming “California must stand on the right side of history,” and that “this is a dire matter that puts at stake the sanctity of our constitution and our democracy.”

On Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court voted 3-4 to block former President Donald Trump from receiving votes on the 2024 presidential primary ballot, saying he is disqualified because he “engaged in an insurrection,” a reference to his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol protests gone awry.

Noting the list of certified candidates for the 2024 primary must be certified by December 28, the letter from Kounalakis cited the Colorado decision, which she says is “about honoring the rule of law in our country and protecting the fundamental pillars of our democracy,” as the impetus for her call for Weber to act.

The Colorado decision does not take effect until Jan 4., giving the U.S. Supreme Court two weeks to intervene in the case.