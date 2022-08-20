California is banning state-funded travel to Georgia after the state passed a law allowing athletic associations to prohibit transgender girls from competing in girls’ interscholastic sports.
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the law in April. Days later, the Georgia High School Association voted 62-0 to require high school athletes to compete according to the gender they were assigned at birth, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
The association’s vote reversed a 2016 policy that had allowed each school to set its own policies.
“Blocking transgender youth from playing sports isn’t just discriminatory, it’s government overreach — and it’s happening in states across the country,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a Friday news release. “Rather than protecting personal freedoms, state legislatures are going out of their way to invent a problem and target the rights of children.”
Georgia will be the 23rd state to which California won’t pay for most travel under a 2016 law, Assembly Bill 1887. The law requires the attorney general to add states to the ban if they enact laws discriminating against lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender people.
Bonta announced in June that he planned to add Indiana, Louisiana, Utah and Arizona to the ban over new laws prohibiting transgender girls from competing in school sports according to their gender identities. Friday’s announcement said the Georgia ban will take effect immediately. The Attorney General’s Office expects to make Arizona the 24th entry on the list in September, when the state’s new law goes into effect.
Most of the states led by Republican legislatures and governors. Other states have been banned after passing measures that designate which bathrooms transgender people can use, allow doctors to deny medical care on religious grounds and restrict LGBTQ rights in other ways.
The California law has exemptions for serious government business, such as law enforcement, tax collection, and traveling to training events that are a condition of grants.
The University of California and California State University told The Sacramento Bee last year that their sports teams may still travel to states on the banned list, so long as the teams use money from donors and other sources that aren’t taxpayer dollars, tuition or revenues from fees.
©2022 The Sacramento Bee. Visit sacbee.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“Blocking transgender youth from playing sports isn’t just discriminatory, it’s government overreach” ???? No! it just makes them compete with people of their own birthed gender and prevents Trophies from being stolen from People of the proper Gender, and getting light boned women from getting mangled and injured by overweighted males. Just how many dishonest ways can these mind manipulated misfits devise to steal honest accomplishments from hard working people who follow the rules, refusing to become one of the socially ruled. Injury and hurt follows them about like night follows day. Never put them into a position to have power over you or yours. If they wish to compete as a transgender, then let them compete with their own kind, and happily beat each other’s brains out, which apparently are need a good licking if they are to keep on ticking.
Genesis 5:1-2 When God created mankind, he made them in the likeness of God.
2 He created them male and female and blessed them. And he named them “Mankind” when they were created.
Genesis 6:19 You are to bring into the ark two of all living creatures, male and female, to keep them alive with you.
But the destructive, demonic, satanic Democrat Party cult and its disciples has appointed themselves above God
and have created the false LGBTQ+ make believe gender.
Romans 1:32 Although they know God’s righteous decree that those who do such things deserve death, they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them.
Apparently there were more than a few LGBT Gay misgendered Do Do Birds that made it on Noah’s ark, disguised as a genuine gender, and like the Do Do Birds are now extinct.
“The University of California and California State University told The Sacramento Bee last year that their sports teams may still travel to states on the banned list, so long as the teams use money from donors and other sources that aren’t taxpayer dollars, tuition or revenues from fees.”
Leave your trans sexual in California, because the 23 States won’t allow them to participate in opposite gender sports.
Nor should they. It is better to be condemned for standing up for one’s morals and values.
Than to be on their knees bowing down for the crumbs and the whims of the corrupt and immoral Liberal Democrats.
Bigotry is not necessarily always a bad thing. One need not tolerate or accept every belief or action of another.
Let transgender folks compete with other transgender folks, problem solved.
Pretty soon they will ban travel to all states. What a blessing that will be. Next they will try to ban everyone in California from traveling to states they don’t approve of.
Bless there hearts we don’t want them here either. Can we send the rest of the illegals to California ??