Former President George W. Bush has said he feels “deep sadness” at the dramatic fall of the U.S.-backed Afghan government but expressed confidence that the chaotic evacuation operation will succeed.
The architect of the original 2001 American invasion of Afghanistan and former First Lady Laura Bush paid tribute to those who fought and died in the country during the past two decades.
“Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much,” the Bushes said in a statement issued late Monday.
Bush urged the U.S. to swiftly “cut the red tape” to get Afghan allies out of the nation now controlled by the Taliban.
“We have the responsibility and the resources to secure safe passage for them now, without bureaucratic delay,” Bush said in his statement.
The former president pointedly avoided criticizing President Biden for the unconditional withdrawal from Afghanistan even though he earlier expressed deep misgivings about it.
“Let us all resolve to stay united in saving lives and praying for the Afghan people,” Bush said.
Bush spoke as the White House announced a $500 million plan to help resettle Afghan refugees.
U.S. officials have said thousands of Americans and Western aid workers and tens of thousands of Afghan allies remain stranded in the country.
Biden fiercely defended his decision to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan in a speech to the nation on Monday amidst global criticism of the airport evacuation in Kabul that ended in chaos.
The president acknowledged that the government collapsed much faster than anyone expected but insisted that keeping American troops in Afghanistan longer would have only put off the inevitable.
WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF THE BUSH FAMILY.
george w should have let the military wipe them out loooonnnnngggg ago.
I agree. BUSH Sr, should have WIPED OUT saddam when he had the chance, and BUSH JR should have GLASSED THE ENTIRE Afgan nation over, WHEN HE HAD the chance..
Advice after the fact, G.W.! Since Democrats listen to you maybe you could have tried to advise Joe that after the clock has run out there is no more time to waste.
And this isn’t just Joe’s fault. Democrats knowingly elected a crooked buffoon that also has glaring signs of dementia.
How about cutting the red tape in everything government? Why don’t you people get off of your bureaucratic a**es and manage government like you would a business. A whole lot of problems would be solved.
This fool Bush, should have gone into Afghanistan for six months, unleashed the military with no restrictions and then gotten out of that **** hole. These idiots from both parties think that they can change nations that are largely tribal, into free countries. Where do they get these stupid academics from? Go away Bush family. Move to New York City with all of the liberal nuts.
Yeah right. How about Bush & all the other criminally corrupt / incompetent “woke” politicians & military leaders cut the endless BS.
Am hearing the Iran terrorist collaborator of the prior Dem run State Dept, Wendy Sherman, say US citizens can expect Afghans in danger from the Islam Taliban terrorists, which is basically al! 39 million Islam Afghans, will.be dumped here, just like the unlimited unidentifiable millions of illegal foreign migrants being dumped in US, no provable long term allegiance or loyalty to US required.
So, instead of sticking to the stable status quo that existed in Afghan, we are now being told that, after Dem Party govt & military leaders surrendered to Taliban, a known Islam terrorist group of human butchers, we can expect US will now be begging other foreign nations to help US go back in Afghan to save 39 million Afghans who had been in no real danger until US decided to hand them & all our military equipment & weapons over to the Taliban, aka Islam butchers.
No more proof needed to know that none of the existing people in the Dem Party Admin, Congress, State Dept, DOJ or the mIlitary leaders can be trusted or allowed any longer to be in charge of US citizens safety, sovereignty, national security, immigration or economy.
I’d rather trust the WRAITH from Star-gate, to be honest and truthful, than i would the ENTIRE US GOVT..