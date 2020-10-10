Former GOP Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.) claimed on Twitter on Friday that none of the Republicans on the Commission on Presidential Debates support President Trump.
“The Commission on Presidential Debates is supposedly bipartisan w/ an equal number of Rs and Ds. I know all of the Republicans and most are friends of mine,” Dole tweeted, saying he was concerned that none of them supported Trump. “A biased Debate Commission is unfair.”
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: The next presidential debate has now been canceled in the wake of Steve Scully’s public tweet asking a known Trump hater for advice.
