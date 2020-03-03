Michael Bloomberg said running for president at the last minute was a necessity because his fellow Democrats make “no sense.”

The former New York City mayor met with CBS’ “60 Minutes” for a wide-ranging interview on his childhood, career, character and hopes to occupy the White House when he described the rationale for his campaign.

“I started watching and listening to the candidates,” the billionaire said. “And they had ideas that made no sense to me whatsoever. Donald Trump is gonna eat ’em for lunch.”

Mr. Bloomberg told CBS’ Scott Pelley that he has prepared for a presidential run for decades and a victory would help end a “revolution against the intelligentsia.”

“I have been training for this job for close to 20 years there is nobody else running that has any management experience whatsoever in any of these things, but you have to have somebody that’s been there done that and will do it right and will guide us through the tough times particularly day one,” Mr. Bloomberg said in an interview posted over the weekend.

“A few years ago there was a revolution against the intelligentsia,” he added. “People said, ‘You know, those people, particularly on the coasts, are trying to tell us what to do.’ They wanted a change. That explains Donald Trump. Now, people seem to have changed. This cycle, people want stability.”

The Democrat also used the interview to apologize for his past support of stop-and-frisk policies in The Big Apple.

“We should’ve, in retrospect, been more careful and keep it from — and keep the numbers from growing,” he said. “And we did not and, for that, I am very sorry.”

“Donald Trump is gonna eat ‘em for lunch,” says Michael Bloomberg about the other Democratic candidates. He says that’s why he entered the race. https://t.co/2ClQPr7xro pic.twitter.com/TVEZdEoOdD — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 2, 2020

© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]