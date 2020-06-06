A federal judge in Denver issued an order late Friday night that limits the Denver Police Department’s use of chemical weapons and non-lethal projectiles on protesters, saying that protecting First Amendment rights were more important than protecting buildings.
“The threat to physical safety and free speech outweighs the threat to property,” U.S. District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson wrote.
Police at protests have been ordered by the court “from employing chemical weapons or projectiles of any kind against persons engaging in peaceful protests or demonstrations.”
A captain or higher-ranked officer must approve their use after that commander has witnessed specific acts of violence or property destruction that warrant that level of force.
The above is an excerpt from the Denver Post
Alright judge. Get on your police uniform and we will let you do the police work, and by the way go anonymously. Let’s see how that works for you. What about the protection of the police and firemen? In fact why aren’t you enforcing law and order? Oh, that’s right, you are wanting the destruction of the USA too. You aren’t a solution, but an impediment to law and order and you know it.