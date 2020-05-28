The harder they fall

It’s been a plunging fall for Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, once complimented by like-minded members of the national media for his handling of the COVID-19 virus in his state. Today, though, he is seen in a much lesser light as deaths from the virus in state nursing homes continue to add up — the most of any state — after his directive that nursing homes had to accept patients with the virus.

Cuomo had the gall last week to try to pin the blame on President Trump, but a U.S. representative from New York and the state’s former governor reminded him where he was wrong.

Asked if he had regrets about his directive, the governor said the state followed the president’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. Reporters, he said, should take their questions to Trump.

But as U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, and former Republican former New York Gov. George Pataki reminded him, the CDC clearly stated that the placement of patients should be based on the ability of the accepting facility to accept them and keep them safe, and if they were unable to do that they should not admit them. Cuomo had said the nursing homes must admit them.

Not a hint of corruption

Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, showed why voters in the Show Me State showed her the door in 2018 last week when she claimed on MSNBC the Obama administration did not have even “a hint of corruption during eight years.”

The line, which President Barack Obama, former Vice Joe Biden and other Democrats have peddled, is laughable as the scandals continue to pile up more than three years after that administration left office. The one currently unspooling, in which that administration attempted to push a charge of incoming President Donald Trump colluding with the Russian government, is just the latest one.

McCaskill, who voters rejected for Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, said the lack of the previous administration’s scandals was one of three things that scared Trump to death in approaching the fall presidential election. The other two, she said, were the September and October unemployment numbers from the COVID-19 virus stay-at-home orders and the daily body count from the virus.

And Democrats say they’re not politicizing the virus?

Revisionist thinking

A recent GQ article in which the woman responsible for the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision supposedly made a deathbed confession that she was never a pro-life Christian also included a little aspirational writing.

In trying to claim the anti-abortion movement was a lie that took off because of Republican racism, the author pointed to segregationist Alabama Gov. George Wallace, who backed the legalization of abortion in the late 1960s because black women supposedly were “breeding as a cash crop” and taking advantage of social welfare programs. However, she called Wallace the longtime Republican governor of Alabama.

Only Wallace was a Democrat, a fact she later corrected, then botched, noting he was a “Democrat in the 60s, before the parties realigned in the 70s” (though no such realignment took place). “Then he ran for POTUS in the far right American Independent Party.” Still not right, though. Wallace ran under the American Independent Party in 1968, then ran as a Democrat in 1972 and 1976.

How does anyone, then, believe anything she wrote?

What election fraud?

Democrats’ denial of the existence of any tinge of voter fraud took yet another hit last week when a Democratic former judge of elections in Philadelphia was charged with and pleaded guilty to illegally adding votes for Democrat candidates in judicial races in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The charges, brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, and guilty plea, include conspiracy to deprive Philadelphia voters of their civil rights by fraudulently stuffing the ballot boxes for specific Democrat candidates in primaries in the years mentioned and a violation of the Travel Act.

“The Trump administration’s prosecution of election fraud stands in stark contrast to the total failure of the Obama Justice Department to enforce these laws,” Public Interest Legal Foundation President Christian Adams said in a statement. “Right now, other federal prosecutors are aware of cases of double voting in federal elections as well as noncitizen voting.”

Domenick DeMuro’s guilty plea states he was paid by a political consultant to illegally add the votes for particular Democratic candidates. The political consultant who allegedly paid DeMuro had been hired by the candidates, who allegedly paid “consulting fees” of $300 to $5,000 to the consultant.

“DeMuro fraudulently stuffed the ballot box by literally standing in a voting booth and voting over and over, as fast as he could, while he thought the coast was clear,” U.S. Attorney William McSwain said in a statement. “This is utterly reprehensible conduct.”

