NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio grabbed a roller Thursday to paint “Black Lives Matter” in front of the namesake Manhattan tower of President Donald Trump, who tweeted last week that the street mural would be “a symbol of hate.”
De Blasio was flanked by his wife, Chirlane McCray, and the Rev. Al Sharpton as he helped paint the racial justice rallying cry in giant yellow letters on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower. Activists watching chanted, “Whose streets? Our streets!”
“When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ there is no more American statement, there is no more patriotic statement because there is no America without Black America,” de Blasio said. “We are acknowledging the truth of ourselves as Americans by saying ‘Black Lives Matter.’ We are righting a wrong.”
The mayor announced the plan to paint “Black Lives Matter” in front of Trump Tower last month after earlier saying the slogan would be painted on streets at several locations around the city. Trump responded via Twitter that the mural would denigrate “this luxury Avenue” and “further antagonize New York’s Finest.” De Blasio tweeted back that Black Lives Matter is “a movement to recognize and protect the lives of Black people.”
Meanwhile: Dozens shot over holiday weekend in New York City as gun violence rises
Rahima Torrence, 20, who was among the people slapping yellow paint onto Fifth Avenue, said that even though the mural might be a symbol, “it’s the beginning of something more.” She said the location in front of Trump’s own skyscraper “shows that we matter and it shows to him that you can’t ignore us.”
Washington, D.C. was the first U.S. city to get a giant yellow “Black Lives Matter” mural when Mayor Muriel Bowser had it painted on the street leading to the White House. Bowser said the painting was intended to show solidarity with Americans outraged over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Trump lived in Trump Tower before he took office as president but has spent little time there since. He changed his official residence from New York to Florida last year. His business empire is still headquartered there.
Associated Press video journalist Joe Frederick contributed to this report.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Well it finally happened.
We can no longer say that Bill de Blasio never worked a day in his life. Congratulation Bill. You’re a real he-man now. You have my permission to let them drop.
In my best Church Lady voice
I guess when he says that “Black Lives Matter is “a movement to recognize and protect the lives of Black people” he does not think Whites, Hispanics or the Blacks in Chicago, Black children getting shot or the millions of Black babies aborted. Remember this when election time comes. He only likes the thugs BLM
Get the mayor a new glass belly so he can see better. He has no brain so he needs to see our his window in his belly so he can see his friend at his right.
Don’t foget to ask Trump and the Fed’s for a bailout of NYC, Comrade Deblassio.
Useful cracker idiot, he is. Do away with all commies!
I think we should paint the street in front of Blsio’s and Sharpton’s house with “BLUE LIVES MATTER”.
How many times has this bafoon deblasio broken the law? How many times has he violated his oath to the citizens of new york city? How much taxpayer money has he thrown down the sewer?
When is the law going to bring him to justice?
When are the people of new york city going to demand he be thrown out of office?
He is the worst example of a public servant I have ever seen!
He and a number of other democrat mayors need to be thrown out of office and into jail!
Wouldn’t Cuomo be the person in charge of bringing this bafoon to justice? A question that kinda answers itself . . . the Albany emperor is busy thinning the herd of its elderly.
Is he using the same social distancing rules that he imposes on churches?
Unless it is a crime to deface public property in New York City, ie, streets and avenues exclusive of permits for parades such as Thanksgiving or St. Patrick’s,, every group with a grievance against the city and its leadership should be free to express their views in a similar fashion. I can imagine what might appear in front of the mayor’s residence! On the other hand, if it is illegal for such displays the mayor should be issued a summons and fined accordingly.
If I were a New Yorker I’d paint a red question in the same size letters in front of Gracie Mansion–“where’s that $800m in your wife’s “foundation” gone to?’
Then I’d take my dog over to the BLM sign and have him “punctuate it”…
How is this not vandalism? Belongs to and is maintained by TAXPAYERS, remember them?
Bozo Bill again shows the World the rotten to the core face of the whole democrat party. All Lives Matter. The rioters of blm have shown that THEY are just as much racists as that murdering cop in Minneapolis. Their supporters in the college community show how ignorant they are of fact. Their teachers are even worse , teaching all this non- liberal , regressive filth .
To all the fools , racists , ignorant people , rioting , looting , burning and just plain showing their stupidity let me give y’all something your teachers are afraid to teach.
1.) The past is what we were. Pretending to fight statues is CRAZY.
2.) The present is what we are because we are supposed to LEARN from the past . Destroying fact is in itself STUPID.
3.) The future is where we are trying to bring our society.
4.) The Constitution is our guideline and ours is the best in the world.