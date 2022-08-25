If you think Big Tech isn’t in cahoots with the Biden administration to help Democrats maintain power and win elections, you’re not paying attention.

Take long-time Facebook COO and Meta board member Sheryl Sandberg’s high-profile wedding last weekend at the Four Seasons hotel in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. U.S. Secret Service was crawling over the hotel, according to sources because top Biden administration officials — including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken — jetted in for the weekend long celebration.

Hmmm … It’s not every day that people, even rich folks, have the secretary of state and other top White House honchos attend their private wedding, so what gives?

Was Blinken there just to toast to the happy couple? Or with the midterms fast approaching, did he take time out of his super busy schedule to travel to the red state to schmooze with Big Tech brass — including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also in attendance — on behalf of the Biden administration?

You’ll note that Facebook and Twitter — run by an army of left-wing political activists who gleefully censor and ban conservatives with impunity — have announced recently they’re once again tightening its content “moderation” controls in the run-up to the next election to purportedly combat “misinformation.” Yeah, right. What’s actually happening is these unchecked and far too powerful social media oligarchs are designating virtually any content that damages Democratic candidates and/or their associates as “misinformation” and swiftly burying it from voters’ view to help tip elections to their preferred candidates.

Facebook and Twitter blocking the New York Post’s accurate reporting on Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings prior to the last election is one such example. The social media networks not only blocked its many users from seeing the Post’s well sourced reporting on Hunter Biden’s shady foreign business dealings his father may also have been involved with, but Twitter took the additional tyrannical step of suspending the newspaper’s account for weeks.

A dual pronged attack on free speech and a free press enshrined in the Constitution.

That said, Biden’s top diplomat obviously has other higher priorities on his to-do list at the moment, like the ongoing war in Ukraine, the negotiation of the Iran Nuclear Deal and other vital foreign policy affairs to occupy his time so are we supposed to believe Blinken swooped into Sandberg’s wedding celebration simply because he’s buddies with the bride?

It’s unclear, but what’s in plain view is the incestuous relationship between powerful Democrats in Washington and Silicon Valley. Take Sandberg’s new husband, Tom Bernthal. Not only did Bernthal once work for the Clinton administration at the start of his career in the Communications Department, but his father, Eric “Rick” Bernthal was the managing partner at Latham & Watkins, the left-leaning D.C. law firm currently representing Hunter Biden with his tax “issues.” Although Bernthal left the firm in 2012 according to reports and may have no role or influence in Hunter Biden’s defense, the three degrees of separation among parties is uncanny.

Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, also works at Latham & Watkins, a predominantly left-wing law firm that overwhelmingly donates to Democratic candidates. For the current 2022 election cycle, Open Secrets, a nonpartisan research nonprofit that tracks money in U.S. elections, reports the law firm donated 85.20% — so far — to Democrats. In 2020, the firm donated 87.71% to Democrats.

All said, Americans have a right to know if Facebook, Twitter and other social media giants are actively meddling in America’s political discourse and the midterm elections by amplifying or suppressing political content to benefit the Democratic Party while doing the opposite to screw Republicans. And specifically what role has Silicon Valley played in suppressing news stories and other content critical of President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice’s unprecedented FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s home earlier this month?

It’s shocking to say the least for a sitting president’s DOJ to raid both a former president’s home and an incumbent president’s most likely top political opponent. The fact that it appears Team Biden may be getting away with the authoritarian raid suggests the administration may have been getting a helping hand from Big Tech, who could be erasing public outrage about the raid on its platforms and other misconduct by the Feds benefitting Biden’s poll numbers and primary elections underway.

Bottom line: If Congress cares about election integrity as they claim, they must establish a committee to investigate Big Tech’s content moderation policies and how its practices, known and unknown, impact elections. A failure to do so will give these almighty social media networks free rein to abuse its power for years to come without consequence. What could possibly go wrong?

