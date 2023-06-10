“Equality” as a concept within American society has always been exaggerated. The truth of the matter is that disparities among people will always exist. An individual is not even “equal” to himself on consecutive days. Children born to the same parents, who live under the same roof, with the same care and same values, often end up having unequal outcomes.
A puzzling enigma of the modern age is figuring out why those disparities exist in the way that they do. Many would like to attribute these disparities to systemic inequalities and racial prejudices. However, aside from race, are there other unexamined factors contributing to these disparities?
Following the American Civil Rights movement, “equality” has been a common term used by black Americans in racial justice activism in the United States. Since that era, black Americans continue to strive for “equality” in all facets of American society.
This ideology that black Americans are not “equal” to white Americans has been re-emphasized within my lifetime through the public school system, politics, the media, and socially within the American black race subculture. Despite numerous policy changes that have taken place in this nation to rectify the injustices suffered by black Americans prior to the Civil Rights era, “equality” still seems to be what blacks are in search of in 2023.
Nonetheless, historical facts illustrates that the fight for “equality” proved to be to the detriment of black Americans by solidifying their position as a permanent subordinate class in the American power structure. This unhealthy fixation with “equality” is directly taken out of the Marxist playbook.
The Fixation With “Equality” Is Consequence of Failed Policies of the Civil Rights Movement
Here are some questions to ponder. Did the Civil Rights movement succeed if black Americans continue to believe the disparities they currently experience is solely because of racial discrimination? What exactly did the Civil Rights movement accomplish and why is it romanticized by generations of blacks who came after it if they claim to have the same battles in 2023 as their parents and grandparents had decades ago?
There is ample evidence that Dr. King was radicalized after witnessing the failures of the Civil Rights movement. While reflecting on the Voting Rights Act and Civil Rights Act, Dr. King was of the opinion that the passage of those laws did very little to improve the lives of millions of black Americans. Furthermore, he noted that the changes that occurred from 1955 to 1965 were superficial changes that were not impactful.
Dr. King further clarified that his idea of integration was left unfulfilled. He noted in a speech that “integration is meaningless without the sharing of power.” In reference to integration, Dr. King said that he doesn’t “mean the romantic mixing of colors, [but he] mean[s] a real sharing of power of responsibility.” He added that “we integrated hotels and motels, but… integrated hotels and motels don’t mean much if you don’t earn enough money to take a vacation.”
Dr. King’s disappointment with the outcomes of the Civil Rights movement was worsened after the failures of the SCLC’s Chicago Freedom Movement. Much of his rhetoric began to shift from social equality to economic equality. He began to argue for a redistribution of economic power and believed that the plight of the poor was as a result of the economic system. He believed that the system itself was faulty and not the men who manage it. After trips to Scandinavian countries with Andrew Young, Dr. King began to adopt democratic socialist policies as solutions to the problems he witnessed within in America.
He started to speak about the fundamental redistribution of wealth and power, a guaranteed income, universal healthcare, more affirmative action programs and a more equitable tax system. He believed that his vision of America would arrive through democratic socialism as an alternative to capitalism. Although he was not completely in line with Marxist thought, Dr. King agreed with the Marxist viewpoint that the “weakness of traditional capitalism contributed to the growth of a definite self-consciousness in the masses.”
Furthermore, King saw democratic socialism as the ideology that that aligned most a Christian viewpoint of society. In looking at the ideological transition of thought that Dr. King underwent towards the final period of his life, there is no doubt that he became radicalized. This is similar ideology that we are witnessing in America today with the policies of the Democratic Party and movements such as Black Lives Matter.
The Empty Idea of “Equality”
In a capitalist nation where competition is king, the quest for “equality” becomes obsolete. Many would agree that one of the important victories under the Civil Rights movement was the pursuit of equality for all under the law; however, the current problems common among black Americans have little to do with equality under the law. Furthermore, many of these problems would possibly be minimal, if not obsolete, if the focus of the Civil Rights movement had shifted from a focus on equality to a focus on equal opportunities.
Instead of seeking to be equal or on par with whites, the movement should have focused on fortifying the future through competitive efforts. Necessity breeds innovation, and racial chaos and unequal treatment that black Americans faced in the Jim Crow era bred strong families, strong communities, and a strong economic base in predominately black communities.
Sixty years later, the black family, black community, and community economic base are shells of themselves. The Civil Rights era represented the zenith of collective black achievement in America, but decades later, black Americans have been freefalling toward the bottom.
In hindsight, the overarching goal of being perceived as equals brought about the failures we are experiencing in this nation today. In an economy that thrives off of competition, being discriminatory comes at a cost that many businesses do not want to pay. For example, Major League Baseball (MLB) was once strictly for white baseball players only. If Jackie Robinson never “integrated” and remained within the Negro League, the Negro League would have been a formidable competitor to the MLB and taken away immense revenue from the MLB.
Perhaps it is time for us to shift the discourse on the disparities by examining and understanding these disparities without the racial lens. Would we notice that these disparities exist because of the different habits people possess? Could it be that cultural patterns are contributing to the disparities? Perhaps we should be honest with ourselves, and understand that maybe the disparities in our society are not based on the color of our skin, but rather on cultural behaviors and patterns.
The racial discourse in America is heavily focused on the social and economic gaps between black and white Americans. These gaps are always attributed to remnants of historical racism faced by black Americans. Interestingly, white Americans are not even at the top of those economic and social statistics. However, black Americans are constantly compared to white Americans. This begs the question of why whites Americans are used as a comparison tool for the success of black Americans?
If the United States was a competitive league, comparing and contrasting the level of success of different races, Asians would lead the league in numerous statistical categories that define success in this country. Asians have the highest educational attainment rate, the lowest divorce rate, the highest marriage rate, the least number of children born out of wedlock, the highest rate of children born to married parents, possess the most wealth out of all races and are the least convicted of crime.
If the gap between black and Asian educational attainment, marriage rates, and income were discussed more, we could possibly have a better understanding why such gaps exist. The overindulgence of equality breeds stagnancy and stymies the progress of a group. This is what we are currently witnessing in the United States among “minority groups,” because of movements that fight for “equality” through superficial social comparisons rather than focusing on excellence.
The benefit of Diversity in America has always been the best means of comparing various workable and unworkable ideologies and programs to allow proper investigation to the best and shortest means to American success. Diversity without the ability to cull out the failures, and embrace the winners is a WOKE recipe for the creation of a failed nation. Soon the socially rewarded unearning dependency losers begin to outnumber the self-governing, self-sacrificing American winners to the point that the concept of Collective SELF-governance becomes impossible. WOKE democrats not only refuse to cull out the failures, but seek to elevate them into positions of COLLECTIVE power over the individual strong. Thanks to the sob sister liberals, we are approaching, if not already passed the point where THE PEOPLE of Creation are now being outnumbered by THE shadow ditto copied animals of human consumption. Normally hunger motivates people to take the best quickest path of least destruction. Thanks to the Democrat woke liberals who have paved the road to their imagined American hell with only their good intentions but no workable ideas, if they win the next election America will soon reflect a circular racetrack with a pit full of “Let’s go Brandon” cheerleaders, and Brandon Drivers,resulting only in crackups of the tracks to the point where nobody ever finishes the race. Thanks to the current administration the death of American excellence is now upon us for an equality only in failure.
ITS not just white guilt, its WHITE REPLACEMENT!
And it breeds contempt for the ignorance that the rest of us have to put up with.
In these here United States, some movements will be a long time coming. These next few decades will be tremendous initiatives to alter, erase or in some cases actually change historical facts. What we teach or influence the young is thought to be a good beginning to make this happen.
When racism was at it’s worst, the black family was largely intact. The blacks fell head over heels for the welfare system, as a result the black family was destroyed and the majority of the blacks became slaves to government welfare.
They traded one slavery for another. WILLINGLY!
Thursday, March 12, 2015. Michael F. Haverluck (OneNewsNow.com)
“Joe Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBTQ crowd that even though the Obama administration cannot enforce a thought police, people who stand for their religious convictions are in the process of being wiped out — as the White House’s homosexual agenda continues to proliferate across the nation. Ben Carson and others who ascribe to the biblical view of homosexuality should be eradicated from the planet in the name of “equality” and “tolerance.” “
It would appear that LGBTQs have devolved into their own mental species, more of a sub-human culture variety. They have abandoned civilized moral behavior and are dominated by and are enslaved to their perverted sexual desires. So in reality it is more a mental disorder than a separate species. Kind of like mad dogs, and as mad dogs they should be chained up somewhere or euthanized.
“Equality” hasn’t been exaggerated, it still means everyone has an equal right to succeed by their own effort. “By their own effort” is the qualifier.
Three people try to achieve a goal. Two fall short, one succeeds. But the “disparities among people” that “will always exist” reveals the other qualifier of success: Chance.
Three people try to achieve a goal, one studied harder and took greater risks, and succeeds. One who wasn’t as qualified and was prone to play it safe doesn’t. The other, burdened by social or familial restraints is overwhelmed and comes up short.
Three simple examples, but there’s a great number of qualifiers determining winners and losers, and those that just place.
Displacing qualifiers of chance to say all three have a right to succeed regardless is not equality, that’s equity, the problem we’ve incubated for decades.
Children being told everything they do is perfect, getting trophies for simply participating while ignoring the exceptional, leads to the generations of young adults we have today who can’t take “No” for an answer, and demand immediate satisfaction without having to put in the effort to earn it.
So now we have Antifa, and BLM, and students on campuses with more opinions in their heads than actual knowledge. And we expect them to lead US into a secure and stable future?
I know that this has all been been said before, but every now and then it needs to be said again.
Until it matters again.