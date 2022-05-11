Going food shopping feels like getting punched in the gut. You pick up a whole roasting chicken, hoping it will feed four, and see the price: over $10 in many New York area stores — a staggering $18 if the bird’s organic. Apples are close to $3 a pound. And forget buying a steak; you might have to take out a mortgage.
The Biden administration’s woke policies are to blame for food-flation, making your trip to the supermarket sheer agony. President Joe Biden is prioritizing climate preservation over your ability to feed your family affordably.
His policies are driving up the costs of fertilizer, energy and farm-to-store transportation — add to that overall inflation driven by excessive federal government spending. The result is sky-high food prices.
There’s no relief in sight. You can expect record-breaking food-flation through the rest of 2022, according to Bank of America market analysts.
Americans have been whiplashed with a series of phony White House explanations for soaring prices. First Biden blamed profiteering oil producers, then colluding meat packers, then “Putin’s price hike.”
On Tuesday, Biden spoke to the nation on what he billed as his plan to remedy inflation. But in fact, he just repeated the same list of unsubstantiated excuses for why prices keep rising.
The president’s media cheerleaders have been covering up the actual causes. Washington Post columnist Heather Long announced Sunday that Americans are entering a “new age of scarcity” when “a lot of everyday life remains out of control,” as if food-flation is as inevitable as lunar eclipses. Wrong.
Biden’s damaging policies can be reversed.
Start with fertilizers and pesticides, which are costing American farmers 50% more than just a year ago. Chemical fertilizers are made largely from natural gas.
Ending Biden administration restrictions on domestic natural gas production, including opening up exploration and production on federal lands and offshore, will help bring down fertilizer prices, according to Heritage Foundation agricultural experts Daren Bakst and Joshua Loucks.
Biden’s war on fossil fuels pushed up the cost of fertilizer before Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. True, Russia is a fertilizer producer, but the war in Ukraine is merely making a self-imposed problem worse.
Reducing fertilizer costs is critical to making fruits and vegetables affordable but also meat. Feed prices for livestock and poultry went up 12.7% last year, largely because of soaring fertilizer prices. If feeding beef cattle costs less, steaks will, too.
Energy inflation drives up food prices in another way. Shipping goods within the U.S. costs nearly 25% more than a year ago, according to St. Louis Federal Reserve data, thanks to the trucker shortage but also fuel prices.
You’d think Biden would be bending over backward to tackle the food price crisis. Instead, he’s doubling down on climate extremism. Food shoppers be damned.
The federal Conservation Reserve Program pays farmers to leave farmland idle. Agricultural groups asked Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack for permission to cultivate idle land, but Vilsack said no, predicting a “detrimental impact on … efforts to mitigate climate change.”
Not all the factors pushing up food prices are within Biden’s control. Avian flu is ravaging poultry and egg producers. Drought is curbing production in California. Putin’s war is diminishing wheat production in Ukraine. But Biden has the power to tame food-flation by standing up to the climate extremists in his own party.
He should also curb overall inflation by calling for tight monetary policy (the Federal Reserve’s job) and halting out-of-control federal spending, including shelving even a pared down Build Back Better.
Sadly, the president offered none of these remedies in Tuesday’s speech.
What can average Americans do? Shop smart. Those precooked supermarket chickens are loss leaders — a bargain designed to lure you into the store. They actually cost less than uncooked chicken, though they tend to be smaller.
You can vote smart, too. There’s a direct relationship between who governs in Washington and what you’re paying at the checkout.
Biden must be channeling Marie Antoinette, who dismissed public anguish over the price of bread by saying, “Let them eat cake.”
Betsy McCaughey is a former lieutenant governor of New York and author of “The Next Pandemic,” available at Amazon.com. Follow her on Twitter @Betsy_McCaughey. To find out more about Betsy McCaughey and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
“The Biden administration’s woke policies are to blame for food-inflation”
The treasonous, puppet president Joe “B“iden Obama administration and the treasonous, destructive, socialist Democrat Party is deliberately destroying our economy in order for everyone to depend on the socialist government for everything.
The Treasonous, dishonest, destructive, Socialist Democrat Party game plan is to lie, cheat and steal in order to take total control of the American people,
increase Taxes and cost of everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees and to promote Socialism.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This treasonous, dishonest, destructive, corrupt, immoral, socialist Democrat Party and their corrupt, demented puppet has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
GRow your own veg where ever possible..
I see prices rising steadily here. A few things I bought last month are up a dollar or more, some are up less, a few are unchanged so far.
I was raised in the country so I ate a lot of home grown organic chickens. Since then I ate a lot of chickens that weren’t organic. I bet the libs that have to have organic products are having hissy fits at the grocery store.
I’ve ate “Organic” before, and i see NO DIFFERENCE in food quality or taste…
Bet he’s not experiencing any shortages—especially ice cream.
Put government in control of your healthcare and they will think up more pays to control your eating for forced healthcare personal weight loss healthcare cost reductions. Killing babies cheaply who might cost more in hospital stays is just the beginning of this Frankensteinianization of American sold body parts where old people in retirement homes are first to get killed off like n New York, Take away the government control and THE PEOPLE will decide to eat bread, cake or crawfish. The biggest fear the Biden administration needs to consider is when the national supply of Alcoholic drinks becomes scare, which is probably another reason they are importing as much illegal drugs to take its place, lest the PEOPLE start grabbing for pitchforks and marching on Budweiser, Lone Star, and Jim Beam, or Jack Daniels drink factories, or the politicians they have contributed to.