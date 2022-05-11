Pro-abortion rights activists gathered outside Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home on May 10 to protest the possible overturning of Roe v Wade, following a leaked draft opinion that showed the court’s majority was poised to strike it down.

Footage by Brendan Gutenschwager shows protesters holding placards with caricatures of Supreme Court justices while an demonstrator with a megaphone addresses the group.

“We are here because Nancy Pelosi and the whole leadership of the Democratic Party have been complicit … with the fascist Republican Party, that wants to not only eliminate abortion rights, but gay marriage, trans rights and a whole slew … of rights,” the demonstrator says.

