Pro-abortion rights activists gathered outside Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home on May 10 to protest the possible overturning of Roe v Wade, following a leaked draft opinion that showed the court’s majority was poised to strike it down.
Footage by Brendan Gutenschwager shows protesters holding placards with caricatures of Supreme Court justices while an demonstrator with a megaphone addresses the group.
“We are here because Nancy Pelosi and the whole leadership of the Democratic Party have been complicit … with the fascist Republican Party, that wants to not only eliminate abortion rights, but gay marriage, trans rights and a whole slew … of rights,” the demonstrator says.
Thank you, @riseup4abortion @prochoiceheart @RedBeretsofSF @ericcurrysf @vigil4democracy @RevolutionBksB & more for pulling this together in record time. We will be marching to the front door of @SpeakerPelosi’s Pac Heights mansion to demand: #SaveAbortionNancy #DefendRoe! 🧵1/x pic.twitter.com/ZxdPAGewR6
— Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) May 9, 2022
“The Constitution makes no reference to abortion and
no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,”
These Pro-abortion rights activists think it is a god given right to murder their unborn babies.
BUT
#6 of the 10 Commandments of God- “Thou Shalt Not Murder”
Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the divisive, dishonest Democrats need to learn an important lesson here. You can create and empower a mob in an attempt to intimidate your political opponents into submission, but you cannot always control who the mob will target. In the case of the pro-choice mob targeting Pelosi, it is a well-deserved case of poetic justice.
:First, they came for the American Innocent unborn, and I did not speak out—Because I was not an innocent and they cannot vote.
Then they came for the Conservatives, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Conservative.
Then they came for the Republicans, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Republican.
Then they came for the Christians, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a real Christian.
Then they came for the Supreme Court Justices, and I did not speak out—Because I was no judge but the Speaker of the House, unseparated from my power.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me, not even the bunch of snot noses squad members I elevated into the limelight while they like Brutus made plans to stab me in the back.”— Nancy Pelosi
” “I tremble for my country when I know that God is just.” -Originally Thomas Jefferson
” Tremble for the God of myself because I know I myself have been unjust, Just, ask Kavanaugh and Trump”: – now chimed in by Nancy Pelosi style poetic Justice.
Abortion lover definition. Coward. Ghoulish. Evil. Daddy issues. If you are a male abortionist, you would cower in the fetal position if a grown man confronted you, however, you are really mean and tough when it comes to slaughtering a brand new baby. Please, any male abortionist, break into my home while I am at home, please!
The women taking part in these protests are those who have had one or more abortions. They will do or say anything to justify killing their own babies.
Even though I like where these protestor went. It just goes to sow people are lambs and know nothing. We need a better education system and honest news reporters and reports.
Glad she’s experiencing the protest thing—just sorry it is for the wrong cause.
Goose, meet Gander! If it’s OK to harass SC justices at their homes in DC/MD/VA, then the homes of Nancy and company are also fair game!
Have the police been called, Federal authorities notified, the maskless hairdresser? What about posting snipers, is the chocolate ice cream safe?