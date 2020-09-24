(EFE).- At least two policemen were wounded by gunshot Wednesday night during rallies protesting the exoneration of three agents involved in the shooting that led to Breonna Taylor’s death in Louisville (Kentucky).

Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder confirmed Wednesday night that two officers were shot just before the city’s curfew went into effect, announced Wednesday to prevent protests and riots after charges were filed for the death of Taylor, who was shot to death during an apartment search.

The shooting suspect has been indentified as Larynzo John.

Kentucky State Attorney General Daniel Cameron only indicted one of the officers involved in Taylor’s death for shooting an adjoining apartment, not for the events that led to the death of the 26-year-old African-american woman who was in bed when more than thirty bullets fired by the agents ended her life.

United States President Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his support for the policemen.

“Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help,” Trump said, adding that he was ready to work with the state’s authorities.

The protests began as soon as the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office was known, which does not pursue the case as a murder or as the result of an inappropriate search, and after it was announced that the only one of the three defendants, former police officer Brett Hankison, was released on a $ 15,000 bail and charged only with negligence.

Protesters took to the streets and lit small fires in the city center, one of which affected the county courthouse.

Around 20:30 o’clock (Local Time), shortly before the curfew began, two policemen were shot and taken to a hospital where they have been stabilized and are out of danger, although one of the officers required surgery.

According to Schroeder, a suspect was arrested and is being questioned. Several videos on social media show what could have been the moment of the shooting against a group of riot police.

The exoneration of the agents was justified due to Taylor’s boyfriend’s response to the intrusion, who fired a weapon for which he had a license for. EFE

