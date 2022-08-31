Speaking from Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President Joe Biden issued a message for “brave right-wing Americans,” saying that they “need something a little more than a gun” to fight against the United States, giving the example of an F-15 fighter jet as something to use instead.
“And for those brave right-wing Americans who say it’s all about keeping Americans independent and safe, you want to fight against the country? You need an F-15, you need something a little more than a gun,” Biden told the crowd, referring to the second amendment.
Biden issued the comment during a speech he gave in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania regarding his “Safer America Plan” to reduce gun crimes nationwide.
Announced earlier this month, the Safer America Plan looks to fund police departments, invest in services that “address the causes of crime and reduce the burdens on police so they can focus on violent crime,” and calls on Congress to pass additional gun restrictions.
The plan looks to hire 100,000 police officers, calling on Congress to appropriate $10.77 billion in funding over five years for the COPS Hiring Program.
The plan also looks to crack down on crime spreading across the nation, including harsher sentences for those who have fentanyl, and cracking down on organized retail theft.
The Safer America Plan looks to strength background checks through the federal gun background check system, ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and ban the manufacturing, selling, or possession of “ghost guns.”
In Biden’s speech, he stressed that the Second Amendment is “not unlimited,” and that there are weapons that are not allowed to be possessed in America today.
“The rights granted by the Second Amendment are not unlimited. They’re not unlimited. Right now you can’t go out and buy an automatic weapon or buy a cannon,” said Biden.
And all David needed to slay Goliath was a sling shot,,,,,with Joe all you need to take down the Biden administration is speak the truth. Second ammendment rights are only needed to take down second rate administrations who resort to crimes and Executive orders, to accomplish that which they should accomplish legally with Constitutional Legislative confirmations and procedures and Supreme Court approvals.
This dullard knows nothing about current gun laws. You can buy a cannon on the internet without any kind of special license. Our boy scout troop had one, and fired it every year at ceremonies. You can buy a machine gun after paying the fees and waiting a year in most States. slo joe is just too stupid, and demented, to take seriously. Every word out of his mouth is a lie.
According to Bite-Me Biden, George Washington and the rest of the brave American patriots who fought in the Revolutionary War should have just sat there and let the British do whatever they wanted to do. After all at that time the British had the best military in the world so what would have been the point of resisting them? If Biden had the intelligence of a mentally challenged piss ant he’d know better.