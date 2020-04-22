Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, committed to choosing a woman as his running mate. In the weeks since, rumors swirl around who the campaign will ask.

Will he ask a former presidential hopeful? Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar have thrown their support behind Biden’s campaign.

Now former First Lady Michelle Obama’s name has been floated.

“I’d take her in a heartbeat,” Biden told Pittsburgh’s KDKA on Monday. “She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends.”

There’s “no chance” she would accept, a close friend and advisor to the Obamas says.

“The reason why I’m being so unequivocal is that there just simply has never been a time when she’s expressed an interest in running for office,” Valerie Jarrett, a former Obama White House senior adviser, told The Hill. “She’s not demurring here. She’s not being hard to get. She doesn’t want the job.”

In her memoir, “Becoming,” Obama wrote of her struggle with campaigning and not seeing herself as a political figure.

“There is a difference between being a public servant and being a politician, and she has no interest in being a politician,” Jarrett said. “Her husband was interested in being both. She’s only interested in the service component.”

Since leaving the White House, Obama’s popularity has remained strong. Her memoir has sold more than 11 million copies since its release in 2018.

She left the White House with a 68% approval rating, according to a Gallup poll, and for the past two years has been named “the most admired woman” in the world.

___

(c)2020 MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass.

Visit MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass. at www.masslive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.