The Biden administration rolled out plans Monday for incentivizing construction of offshore wind farms across a swath of ocean in New York and New Jersey as part of an aggressive effort to overhaul U.S. energy production and fight climate change.
The stretch of shallow ocean known as the New York Bight, which spans from Long Island’s South Shore to the New Jersey coastline, will be designated as a “wind energy area” by the Interior Department, the White House said in a statement.
The designation, combined with $3 billion that the administration is freeing up in guaranteed loans for wind projects, will create upward of 25,000 development and construction jobs from 2022 to 2030, as well as an additional 7,000 jobs in nearby communities, according to the White House.
It is a part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to deploy 30,000 megawatts in offshore wind across the U.S. by 2030, generating electricity for more than 10 million homes nationwide. In total, the White House predicted the sweeping wind effort will create 75,000 new jobs and offset 78 million metric tons of carbon emissions.
“President Biden has declared very clearly that when he thinks of climate, he thinks of people and jobs — good-paying, union jobs,” said Gina McCarthy, Biden’s national climate advisor, a new position within the White House. “We have an enormous opportunity in front of us.”
Shortly after taking office, Biden announced plans to wean the U.S. economy completely off of fossil fuel energy production by 2030 in hopes of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The ambitious goal will require a complex restructuring of nearly all aspects of American life, especially energy consumption and production.
Expanding wind energy, which is already widely used in Europe and other parts of the world, is tantamount in achieving Biden’s goal, said Jennifer Granholm, the president’s energy secretary.
“This offshore wind goal is proof of our commitment to using American ingenuity and might to invest in our nation, advance our own energy security, and combat the climate crisis,” Granholm said.
Gee, what could possibly go wrong with this? (Hmmmmmm………..Hurricane Sandi me thinks)
all this will do is make his rich donors like general electric more billions.
” wean the U.S. economy completely off of fossil fuel energy production by 2030″. Yep Joe, batteries are made of plastic and plastic comes from oil and natural gas, but of course you liberals would not know that. Also, many of the metals (lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and cobalt, lithium cadmium) that go into the batteries are mined in communist China, so the United States will be dependent on communist China for these materials, for these batteries for electric vehicles and windmills. Where are all of the environmentalists screaming about mining. Also, what would be done about airplanes and ships? Ships and airplanes will not be a means of transportation, with “battery power”. It is amazing how dumb politicians are.
It actually gets very cold there every year – what will be used for heat when the windmills shut down like they did a couple of months ago in Texas? This time it will be the commie left Biden voters freezing their butts off instead of patriotic conservatives, so does it still sound like a Plan??
When there is high pressure in like during heat waves or very cold periods when there is no wind, what then ?
Solar and wind need 100% backup, available 100% of the time. Why build both? If it really is necessary to eliminate CO2 emissions, the only way to do it is with nuclear power — which doesn’t need backup.
Germany has the highest electricity rates in the world. What happens when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine — which happens in Europe routinely, sometimes for weeks? They buy electricity from Poland (coal) and France (nuclear), and import gas from Russia.
http://vandyke.mynetgear.com/Nuclear.html