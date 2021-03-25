Just a few days ago, when asked if she plans to visit the southern border amidst the ongoing illegal immigrant crisis, Kamala Harris bellowed in laughter.
“Not today,” she said. “But I have before, and I’m sure I will again.”
Oh, how the tables have turned…
Today, Joe Biden literally handed her the border crisis on a silver platter.
🚨 WATCH → Kamala Harris laughs at a reporter who asked her if she has plans to visit the border.
Don’t believe this administration when they say they are serious about solving this crisis. pic.twitter.com/UIYXoW5gaz
— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 23, 2021
As questions pile up about his physical and cognitive health, Biden announced Wednesday afternoon that Harris will step into the leading role of the administration’s response to the border crisis.
She will now be in charge of coordinating the government’s diplomatic efforts with Mexico and Central American countries to stop the influx of illegal migrants.
“I asked the CP today, because she’s the most qualified person to do it, to lead our efforts in Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming migration to our southern border,” Biden said.
“Madam Vice President, thank you. I gave you a tough job. You’re smiling, but there is no one better capable of trying to organize it,” he added.
He also noted that when he was vice president, Obama handed him a similar assignment. So wouldn’t that ultimately make him the most qualified and capable person?
Harris’ attitude towards the border went from giggly to grave.
“There is no question that this is a challenging situation,” Harris said following Biden’s remarks. “There are many factors that lead people to leave these countries. While we’re clear people should not come to the border now, we also understand that we will enforce the law and that we also – because we can chew gum and walk at the same time – must address the root causes that cause people to make the trek.”
Our nation’s security and the crisis at the border is not a laughing matter, no matter who you are.
The post LAUGHTER TO LEADERSHIP: Biden Picks Harris to Head Border Security After She Laughs Off Idea of Visit appeared first on Human Events.
The governors of the states bordering mexico need to mobilize their national guard to protect the border, and to hell with slo joe and camel hair. Without borders, we don’t have a country. When the chinese invade our western shores, are we going to sit back and watch it happen? Probably. America is about to come to a bad end.
You can’t send stupid to try to solve a huge problem that they don’t care about
Yep, Kamala there is no one more qualified than you, to handle our border with Mexico. Hey Kamala, with your fake Hillary laugh, why don’t you just tell the American people, that you want open borders with Mexico and that we have open borders with Mexico? Secondly, with the Mexican President not securing the border anymore, if a true Conservative could become President again, in our Country (this will not happen, because our elections are rigged), I would advise our President to destroy Mexico with tariffs, that would break their back for not securing their borders.
Camela and all her party are bringing us ever so close to war.
She is a joke and a dangerous one at that.
So now we have “mattress back” Harris providing services for illegals. Willie Brown will be forever jealous
” we also understand that we will enforce the law and that we also – because we can chew gum and walk at the same time – must address the root causes that cause people to make the trek.”………..Kamala can walk and chew gum at the same time, as Biden can climb the aricraft stairs. Both would be better off taking gum out of mouth and placing on bottoms of shoes to keep from slip/sliding away, or again falling flat on their faces.
Well of course he did… now he doesn’t have to answer any questions on the matter… he’s to bizzy doing… NOTHING! All the useless mother dog will do is just laugh for the answer… this whole nightmare of an administration is a sick and wrong joke. God help us….PLEASE!!