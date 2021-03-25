Just a few days ago, when asked if she plans to visit the southern border amidst the ongoing illegal immigrant crisis, Kamala Harris bellowed in laughter.

“Not today,” she said. “But I have before, and I’m sure I will again.”

Oh, how the tables have turned…

Today, Joe Biden literally handed her the border crisis on a silver platter.

🚨 WATCH → Kamala Harris laughs at a reporter who asked her if she has plans to visit the border. Don’t believe this administration when they say they are serious about solving this crisis. pic.twitter.com/UIYXoW5gaz — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 23, 2021

As questions pile up about his physical and cognitive health, Biden announced Wednesday afternoon that Harris will step into the leading role of the administration’s response to the border crisis.

She will now be in charge of coordinating the government’s diplomatic efforts with Mexico and Central American countries to stop the influx of illegal migrants.

“I asked the CP today, because she’s the most qualified person to do it, to lead our efforts in Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming migration to our southern border,” Biden said.

“Madam Vice President, thank you. I gave you a tough job. You’re smiling, but there is no one better capable of trying to organize it,” he added.

He also noted that when he was vice president, Obama handed him a similar assignment. So wouldn’t that ultimately make him the most qualified and capable person?

Harris’ attitude towards the border went from giggly to grave.

“There is no question that this is a challenging situation,” Harris said following Biden’s remarks. “There are many factors that lead people to leave these countries. While we’re clear people should not come to the border now, we also understand that we will enforce the law and that we also – because we can chew gum and walk at the same time – must address the root causes that cause people to make the trek.”

Our nation’s security and the crisis at the border is not a laughing matter, no matter who you are.

