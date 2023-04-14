(The Center Square) – About 700,000 foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally will be able to access taxpayer-funded health care under a new program President Joe Biden authorized Thursday.

Foreign nationals in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – or DACA – program will be able to access Medicaid or to purchase insurance on Obamacare exchanges, according to the announcement.

“We need to give Dreamers the opportunities and support they deserve,” Biden said in a video message. “Today, my administration is announcing our plan to expand health coverage for DACA recipients by allowing them to enroll in a plan through the Affordable Care Act or through Medicaid.”