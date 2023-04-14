(The Center Square) – About 700,000 foreign nationals in the U.S. illegally will be able to access taxpayer-funded health care under a new program President Joe Biden authorized Thursday.
Foreign nationals in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – or DACA – program will be able to access Medicaid or to purchase insurance on Obamacare exchanges, according to the announcement.
“We need to give Dreamers the opportunities and support they deserve,” Biden said in a video message. “Today, my administration is announcing our plan to expand health coverage for DACA recipients by allowing them to enroll in a plan through the Affordable Care Act or through Medicaid.”
Dreamers is a term frequently used to refer to members of DACA, an Obama-era program that allows illegal immigrants who entered the country as children to be protected from deportation.
The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to providing Dreamers the opportunities and support they need succeed. Today President Biden is announcing a plan to expand health coverage for DACA recipients,” a release on the White House’s web site says. “The Department of Health and Human Services will shortly propose a rule amending the definition of “lawful presence,” for purposes of Medicaid and Affordable Care Act coverage, to include DACA recipients.”
The release does not include information on how much the new program is expected to cost taxpayers.
“Biden To Open Up Medicaid, Obamacare To About 700,000 Illegal Immigrants”
This is one of the reason our Social Security is going broke.
Illegal immigrants residents who are eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are automatically eligible for Medicaid coverage from the Social Security Administration.
Illegal immigrant are eligibility for the major federal public assistance programs.
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)
Emergency Medicaid (includes labor and delivery)
Full-Scope Medicaid
Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
Medicare “Premium-Free” Part A (hospitalization) (Eligibility based on work history.)
Premium “Buy-in” Medicare
HUD Public Housing and Section 8 Programs
Title XX Block Grants
Social Security
Other Federal Public Benefits Subject to Welfare Law’s Restrictions
Benefits Exempt from Welfare Law’s Restrictions
BUT I thought no one is “Above the law”. SO ONCE AGAIN the left, proves if you are on the “RIGHT SIDE OF THINGS”, you will be REWARDED FOR BREAKING THE LAW.
I think Biden has adopted the Iranian chant: “Death to America”.
So, our government tells us theses taxpayer programs can’t continue the way they are into the future, and we will need to adjust. And how do they fix these systems by adding illegals to them. Poor leadership brings poor results. IMO
Undocumented may be better label. Almost impossible to stop people from moving around. It is what it is. May be wiser to develop cheaper way of providing these services.
Almost impossible to stop folks raping, murdering, breaking and stealing.. SO may as well not bother with having laws against it..
SAME THING bub.
Illegal aliens should be deported not given everything while America citizens do without. We have been flooded with immigrants both legal and illegal, from every 3rd world Hellhole on the planet. As usual the US taxpayer get the privilege of paying for their care and feeding, many times for generations to come. The change of America wanted by so many politicians is well on its way to becoming reality. They are here and they are not leaving, they may not change but America will. The nation we grew up in is gone forever.
FOR Years, we’ve been told how INSOLVENT those govt programs are.. SO WHY THEN GIVE THEM TO ILlegal invaders..
Biden handing Medicaid to illegal immigrants is equivalent to compensating them for the payments they made to the cartels which Biden traffics for.
This is not acceptable to this American Patriot, as well as many others I’m sure.
What part of their not citizens doesn’t he.understand ?? The constitution spells out how to become citizens. Since the Constitution has not been changed by Congress then the answer is.NO.
just more nails in our coffin..