In a long-overdue address to the nation on Thursday, marking the anniversary of the coronavirus shutdown, Joe Biden announced that he is directing all states, tribes and territories to make every single adult eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

“First, tonight, I’m announcing that I will direct all states, tribes, and territories to make all adults, people 18 and over, eligible to be vaccinated no later than May 1. Let me say that again. All adult Americans will be eligible to get a vaccine no later than May 1. That’s much earlier than expected,” he said. “And let me be clear. That doesn’t mean everyone’s going to have that shot immediately, but it means you’ll be able to get in line beginning May 1.”

“To do this, we’re going to go from a million shots a day that I promised in December, before I was sworn in, to maintaining beating our current pace of two million shots a day, outpacing the rest of the world,” he added.

This statement is confusing and ultimately calls Biden’s cognitive ability into question.

This was treated as breaking news last night, seemingly hailing Biden a wizard, a hero, a magician.

But there are so many important questions that need to be answered.

First, does this mean everyone over the age of 18 gets vaccinated on May 1? If so, what if there aren’t enough doses?

Data shows that the current population of the United States is 332,346,783 as of March 12, 2021.

In 2019, 255,200,373 people in the United States were over the age of 18.

With these numbers considered, that means the Biden administration would need to ramp up vaccine production and distribution an unimaginable amount over the next month and a half.

If there aren’t enough doses, who gets what is available since, at that point, every adult will be eligible? Would states still have to decide who gets what?

Conversely, if there were 330 million doses available right now  enough to inoculate the entire population  is Biden suggesting that states would not let people have them even though they are available, because they aren’t over the age of 18?

These questions need to be answered as we near the magic deadline of May 1 to avoid mass confusion and chaos. But, it seems like those are two things the Biden administration enjoys.

