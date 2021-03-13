In a long-overdue address to the nation on Thursday, marking the anniversary of the coronavirus shutdown, Joe Biden announced that he is directing all states, tribes and territories to make every single adult eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.
“First, tonight, I’m announcing that I will direct all states, tribes, and territories to make all adults, people 18 and over, eligible to be vaccinated no later than May 1. Let me say that again. All adult Americans will be eligible to get a vaccine no later than May 1. That’s much earlier than expected,” he said. “And let me be clear. That doesn’t mean everyone’s going to have that shot immediately, but it means you’ll be able to get in line beginning May 1.”
“To do this, we’re going to go from a million shots a day that I promised in December, before I was sworn in, to maintaining beating our current pace of two million shots a day, outpacing the rest of the world,” he added.
This statement is confusing and ultimately calls Biden’s cognitive ability into question.
This was treated as breaking news last night, seemingly hailing Biden a wizard, a hero, a magician.
But there are so many important questions that need to be answered.
First, does this mean everyone over the age of 18 gets vaccinated on May 1? If so, what if there aren’t enough doses?
Data shows that the current population of the United States is 332,346,783 as of March 12, 2021.
In 2019, 255,200,373 people in the United States were over the age of 18.
With these numbers considered, that means the Biden administration would need to ramp up vaccine production and distribution an unimaginable amount over the next month and a half.
If there aren’t enough doses, who gets what is available since, at that point, every adult will be eligible? Would states still have to decide who gets what?
Conversely, if there were 330 million doses available right now enough to inoculate the entire population is Biden suggesting that states would not let people have them even though they are available, because they aren’t over the age of 18?
These questions need to be answered as we near the magic deadline of May 1 to avoid mass confusion and chaos. But, it seems like those are two things the Biden administration enjoys.
We already know that Biden’s cognitive health is on the decline and that is why Biden is kept hidden from the public. The only way Biden can talk is with a teleprompter. Without a teleprompter, one can see that Biden has the onset of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Like I stated in a previous column, Biden will not be President within a year and a half. There is one thing for sure in this life, we will all die, even Joe, who runs the criminal Biden crime family and who is nothing but a dirty criminal politician, who used his office to enrich his son, Hunter and his brothers.
Anyone with a brain has no questions about slo joe’s cognitive health. It is undeniable that his brain is swiss cheese.
Biden just repeats what he is told to say, afterwards he takes a nap
I’m not taking the vaccine. I don’t see the need to take it for a virus that is 99.8 percent recoverable. Maybe for someone with poor health, but I really don’t think I would take it even then.
Where did you get the 99.8 recoverable number. Projected total of deaths by March 27 over 540,000.
I feel sorry for “President” Biden after 4 times running for President he finally made it. Of course he doesn’t know he is President or where he is living.
I like how he will let us celebrate the 4th of July if we are good little boys and girls.
Anyone who watched the alternately condescending, self-congratulatory, ominous and mendacious performance of our illegitimate Chinese puppet ruler must now concede that it is Franco or Pinochet time in the dying First American Republic. He was simply making up numbers of vaccine doses, which we were supposed to believe did not exist before he took office and now will be produced faster than any manufactured product in history. And if we all are render transgenic like lab rats and soybeans by the injection of foreign genetic material into our bodies (this is no “vaccine” of the usual type but an operating system that will take control of our genes), and if we all wear two or three or more masks, just maybe (no guarantees) we will be allowed to have visitors on the 4th of July the way they do in prisons. What we need this Independence Day is another Declaration of Independence, this time from satanism, socialism and sodomy. We will be told what we “can and cannot do”, but that is already clear to regular Americans: we can rise up and drive the demented crooked pedophile rapist lackey and election-stealer from office, and we cannot submit to the foreign control and irreversible transformation of the United States of America. Down with the dictatorship! Biden delendum est!
Yikes, I meant to give this a five-star but my mouse skidded and hit the one-star instead. I hope I’m not turning into a Joe Biden! I also hope everyone will make the arithmetic correction to whatever average turns up.
Joe Biden is worse as President than I thought a few months ago. What does it say about America that the dottery shell of an old man got elected president? Clearly something is seriously wrong with our system of selecting America’s chief officer. POTUS serves a critical role in our country as the head of America’s government, Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces. and responsible for the execution and enforcement of the laws created by Congress. How could any patriot not be bothered right now?
We need to recognize the other accomplishments that Fraudulent Biden can take credit for. Under Trump back in January, there was less daylight at that time. Now that Joe is in, the daylight outside has increased. Can we not conclude it was all Joe’s doing? According to the media whose sole job is rehashing old Trump accusations, and now continuously praising the propped up emperors clothes, anything automatic or that happens as the result of others can be attributed to the amazing miracles of Joe-sus christ.
Being eligible to get in line by May 1 is far different from receiving it. One could wait years in line. Just more of Biden’s puffery. He can direct states all he wants, but they can still hold out like some, Newsom is the first to come to mind.Virginia is talking going into phase 1c early,which is still “essential ” workers. Then there’s the wonderful teacher’s unions who will move their goalposts to not go into the classroom until every child is vaccinated.