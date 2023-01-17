President Joe Biden blasted House Republicans on Monday during a Martin Luther King Jr., Day breakfast in Washington, D.C., vowing to veto their tax legislation and referring to the GOP as “fiscally demented.”
Biden knocked Republican priorities during his keynote speech at the National Action Network’s annual breakfast to mark the holiday.
“They’re gonna talk about big-spending Democrats again,” Biden said. “Guess what? I reduced the deficit last year $350 billion. This year, federal deficit is down $1 trillion-plus. That’s a fact. And there’s gonna be hundreds of billions reduced over the next decade. But so what? These guys are the fiscally demented, I think.” Biden said.
During Monday’s speech, Biden expressed disappointment over House Republicans’ first bill, sponsored by Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., which would rescind more than $70 million in new IRS spending approved in last year’s Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation was approved along party lines, 221-210.
Republicans have accused the Biden administration of planning to use the money to hire 87,000 new agents, as Biden argued the GOP’s bill would add $114 billion to the deficit.
“All these new IRS agents we have is because they fired a lot of them, a lot are retiring and guess what? Who needs serious agents to know what they’re doing or not doing? The billionaires, the multi-multimillionaires,” Biden argued.
“This is their first bill. They campaigned on inflation. They didn’t say if elected their plan was to make inflation worse,” Biden said.
The president also used his speech to slam a second tax bill, introduced by Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., that would replace the federal income tax with a consumption tax and abolish the IRS.
Neither bill is expected to pass the Senate.
“They want working-class folks to be paying another 10, 20% of their taxes depending on where they live and how they spend their money. And they’re going to reduce taxes for the super wealthy,” Biden argued.
“Raising taxes on working families, making inflation worse,” Biden said. “Let me be clear, if any of these bills happened to reach my desk, I will veto them.”
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Projecting
If anybody is demented, Joe—it is YOU !!! As fir fiscally demented—that would be the Congress that just passed that insane Ominous Bill—which, granted, was comprised of both Republicans and Democrats—but largely the Spendthrift Party.
So, you need to bite your tongue.
History has proven, that when you compromise with devils you are soon halfway on the road to hell. In this Omnibus Bill case as usual. the road to fiscal hell was always paved with the deceptive promotions of their good intentions, but tainted with their demented abilty to grasp reality, and the destructive fiscal consequences that they create,paid for by the American taxpayers of course, and as usual on borrowed money. In most cases the demeneted unrealisitc woke Democrats never pay the price in poilicies desigend only to enrich themselves and party. That needs to stop immmedidately. They in their woke policicies have cleaned out the prisions, but in doing so opened that availibility for making them their own new homes. That my friend is what is called demented.
An omnibus bill is a single document that is accepted in a single vote by a legislature but packages together several unpassable measures into one or combines diverse subjects.
This 1.7 Trillion dollar bill was passed by all of the Democrats and signed by this corrupt pupped president Joe Biden. Without giving anyone time to read it.
“US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, has denounced the $1.7 trillion spending bill as a ‘monstrosity’
Remember what Pelosi said about Obamacare: “You have to pass it to find out what’s in it.” This is exactly the same. Democrats waited til the last minute in a lame-duck Congress to dump a 4,000-page, $2 trillion bill into the lap of the American people.”
HOW exactly has he reduced our deficit by 1 trillion, WHEN IN TWO YEARS< he's spend more than OBAMA DID In 8!
Fiscally Demented is when you cripple the American petroleum industry which powers your national economy, resulting in economic destruction on a national level, and when the policy blows up the economy and blows up in your face is to cowardly to admit he screwed up, then to covers his self-created American idiocracy, purchases the very American product he prohibited from Foreign enemies sworn to destroy us, with he getting money laundered richer for the acts, while Americans individually get poorer by the hundreds of Millions. If he only repented we would not see him as so Demented,,,HIMSELF! You can only call programs that grow wealth as Fiscal and Economically sound. Others that only economically redistribute wealth of others that is already created is not fiscal, but criminal, dishonest and extremely Demented.
from a man who opposed civil rights lol.